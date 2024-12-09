Missouri families gain access to new resource guide for supporting children



JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri families now have a new tool at their fingertips: a comprehensive resource guide designed to support parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 12. This guide, developed in partnership by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and LifeCourse Nexus Training and Technical Assistance Center (UMKC Institute for Human Development), provides descriptions, links and phone numbers of various statewide resources and is organized by types of supports which are categorized as discovery and navigation, connecting and networking, and goods and services.

“Through many of our partners throughout the state, we are thrilled to provide Missouri families with this easy-to-use guide,” said Melanie Highland, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services with DHSS. “Whether a family is looking for support for their child’s special health care needs, mental health resources or child care information, this guide connects them to resources that strengthen their support network.”

While the guide is useful for all families, it was targeted to assist Missouri families of children with special health care needs and disabilities, highlighting Missouri Family to Family and the Special Health Care Needs Family Partnership. Both programs provide free statewide services and are staffed by parents or family members of individuals with special health care needs or disabilities.

To access the guide online, visit Health.Mo.Gov/SHCN. To request physical copies of the resource guide, please contact the DHSS Bureau of Special Health Care Needs by phone at (573) 751-6246 or email at info@health.mo.gov.

