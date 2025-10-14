Submit Release
DHSS publishes draft rule revisions regarding cannabis dispensary licenses

For Immediate Release:
October 14, 2025

Media Contact:
Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published a first draft of a proposed rule amendment to 19 CSR 100-1.180, establishing curbside pickup at dispensary facilities. This draft is not part of a formal rulemaking process and is instead part of DHSS’ ongoing efforts to gather all relevant input before formally filing proposed rules and proposed changes to rules.

Draft revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.180 would establish rules to allow curbside pickup at dispensary facilities and are designed to improve cannabis licensee operations by:

  • Providing dispensary licensees another mechanism for dispensing that still ensures proper inventory control and security, and
  • Offering a more accessible purchasing option for medical patients, primary caregivers and consumers, particularly those with physical limitations.

DCR is encouraging feedback from the public regarding the draft rule for two weeks, ending Oct. 28. The rule and online suggestion forms can be found on the DHSS Pre-Rulemaking Feedback page.

