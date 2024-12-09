Advantage Media Partners Launches 'SEO for Good' Program, Offering Free Website Audits for Nonprofits, Startups, and Small Businesses

New initiative provides free SEO services, comprehensive website audits, and personalized consultations to help organizations increase visibility, boost traffic, and achieve online growth

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Media Partners, a leading web development and SEO company, has announced the launch of its 'SEO for Good' program, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to support nonprofits, startups, and small businesses. The program offers free website audits and virtual one-on-one consultations to help small organizations strengthen their online presence, attract more website traffic, and compete with larger players in a digital-first world.

The free SEO services include a comprehensive website audit to identify technical issues, content gaps, and SEO opportunities that may be hindering online visibility. Participants then meet with an SEO expert in a virtual consultation to review the results, receive customized SEO tips, and develop a clear action plan.

“Through our 'SEO for Good' program, we’re offering free website audits to empower nonprofits, startups, and small businesses,” said Eric Wade, SEO Director at Advantage Media Partners. “Our goal is to remove barriers to online growth by providing clear, actionable insights that help organizations improve their visibility, drive more traffic, and compete in a digital-first world.”

The program is open to:

Nonprofits seeking to increase visibility and drive donations.

seeking to increase visibility and drive donations. Startups looking to establish a strong online presence.

looking to establish a strong online presence. Small businesses aiming to attract local customers through improved search rankings.



Participants can request their free website audit by visiting www.advantagemediapartners.com .

How the Program Works

Request a Website Audit: Organizations submit a request via the website. Receive a Comprehensive Audit: SEO experts analyze site structure, speed, and SEO performance. Virtual Consultation: Participants receive personalized SEO tips and a plan of action.



“We believe SEO support should be accessible to all, not just large corporations with big budgets,” said Wade. “This initiative is our way of giving back to the community and helping smaller organizations succeed online.”

For more information or to request a free audit, visit www.advantagemediapartners.com , email eric@advantagemediapartners.com, or call (888) 475-7532.

