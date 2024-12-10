CRAV CO. Candles to Open Second Location at The Star in Frisco on December 13th

CRAV Co. Logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRAV CO. Candles, the pinnacle of luxury in the candle market, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second location at The Star in Frisco on December 13th. This exciting new store marks a significant milestone in CRAV CO.’s extraordinary growth as the premier destination for sustainable, design-forward home fragrance products in Texas.Following the expansion of its flagship Dallas location in November—which unveiled a stunning custom candle bar—CRAV CO. continues to elevate the candle experience. The custom candle bar invites customers to craft personalized candles, choosing from exclusive, hand-formulated scents and tailored design options for a truly bespoke creation.Adding to the interactive experience, CRAV CO. offers its candle workshops, celebrated as the best in Dallas. These workshops are a fun and engaging way for guests to sip wine, enjoy charcuterie, and learn the craft of candle and scent making. For private celebrations, CRAV CO. also hosts tailored parties, providing an intimate and memorable candle-making adventure for groups."I’m thrilled to announce CRAV's second storefront in Frisco” said Adrian Valdez, owner and founder of CRAV CO. “Expanding to this vibrant community is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the art of candle-making and our luxury scents with you all. This new space represents not just growth, but our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. We’re excited to welcome you to our Frisco location and continue building moments that you’ll CRAV."Renowned for its hand-poured, sustainable candles, CRAV CO. has become synonymous with luxury and sustainability. Each fragrance is exclusively formulated in collaboration with one of the nation’s top perfumologists, based in Dallas, and every candle is meticulously crafted and hand poured with eco-friendly materials. Recently, CRAV CO. expanded its product line to include luxurious diffusers, delivering the same signature scents in a new format.As the candle market continues to grow—fueled by rising demand for home décor, wellness products, and sustainable luxury—CRAV CO. stands at the forefront. With its commitment to quality, sustainability, and creativity, the brand is redefining what it means to indulge in luxury home fragrance.Grand Opening Details:Date: December 13th, 2024 | 12:00pm - 7:00pmAddress: 6775 Cowboys Way Suite 1315, Frisco, TX 75034Event Highlights: Exclusive promotions, wine & charcuterie, complimentary gift wrapping, and a first look at CRAV CO.’s holiday collection.For more information about CRAV CO. Candles, upcoming events, or to book a candle-making workshop, please visit www.cravcompany.com or contact Adrian Valdez.About Crav Co. CandlesCRAV CO. Candles, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leader in the luxury candle industry. Known for its unique and captivating scents, handcrafted quality, and sustainable practices, CRAV CO. has redefined luxury home fragrance. Founded by Adrian Valdez, one of Texas’ most celebrated chandlers, the company continues to innovate with offerings like custom candle bars, award-winning workshops, and an expanding retail presence.

