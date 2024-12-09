Affordable Housing Listening Session for Developers, Nonprofits

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and FEMA will conduct a listening session to engage with local non-profit and for-profit housing developers in Western North Carolina.

The purpose of the session is to gain input from public and private entities about, obstacles and best practices that may allow for the restoration of Helene-damaged housing and the development of new, disaster-resistant housing to improve community housing stock.

Recovering communities should have a range of affordable housing options. Local developers have important experience that will help ensure that North Carolina communities are resilient and meet the housing needs of all populations. Local perspectives allow the federal government to develop meaningful action plans for recovery.

This session will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Interested developers can attend this session in person, online or by phone.

Affordable Housing Listening Session

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments

1880 2nd Ave. NW

Hickory NC 28601

Online via Microsoft Teams at Affordable Housing Listening Session – Passcode ZC9AN2tR or by calling 202-510-9533, Conference ID 867728588#.