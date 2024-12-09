FEMA Specialists Offer In-Person Advice on Rebuilding

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, North Carolinians can benefit from free advice from FEMA experts on how to rebuild stronger and safer. FEMA mitigation specialists will be present in stores in Buncombe and Henderson counties to offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters.

FEMA specialists will be at the following locations on the following dates and times:

Home Depot (Store #3645)

127 Acton Circle

Asheville NC 28806

8 a.m-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9-Saturday, Dec. 14

Home Depot (Store #3625)

795 Fairview Road

Asheville NC 28803

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 21

Home Depot (Store #3637)

401 Linda Vista Drive

Hendersonville NC 28792

8 a.m.-6 pm. Monday, Dec. 23; Tuesday, Dec. 24; and Thursday, Dec. 26-Saturday, Dec. 28

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance in addition to attending these events. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Jan. 7, 2025.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for assistance, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed. To find center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362.

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for federal assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and more.