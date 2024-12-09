Medical Adhesives Market Insights, Driving Progress in Healthcare Devices | Exactitude Consultancy

The medical adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 9.76 billion in 2024 to USD 19.31 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.98 % between 2024 and 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical adhesives encompass a wide range of specialized materials meticulously designed for use in medical applications, ensuring the safe bonding of biological tissues and medical devices. These adhesives are integral to numerous procedures, such as wound closure, surgical interventions, and the assembly of medical devices. Medical adhesives are crafted to be biocompatible, non-toxic, and safe for internal use, with formulations ranging from cyanoacrylate-based adhesives to fibrin sealants, hydrogels, and medical-grade tapes. They provide several advantages over traditional methods like sutures or staples, including faster wound healing, reduced infection risks, and less scarring.

The Medical Adhesives market is experiencing significant growth, driven in part by the rising demand for medical implants. As surgical activities continue to increase, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific (APAC), the need for reliable adhesives in various procedures is expected to surge. This growth is also bolstered by the expansion of the single-use medical products market. These disposable products, typically constructed from injection-moulded plastics, often rely on adhesive bonding, ultrasonic welding, or radio-frequency welding to ensure secure assembly. Automated manufacturing processes within clean-room environments are crucial to the high-volume production of these devices, minimizing human interaction and maintaining stringent quality standards.

Inquiry for Sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3134/medical-adhesives-market/

According to industry forecasts, the market for single-use disposable medical products is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 18% to 22% in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use devices in medical practices, as well as advancements in manufacturing technology that enable more efficient production. The market for medical adhesives is projected to follow a similar growth trajectory, driven by ongoing innovations in adhesive formulations and expanding applications in the medical device sector.

The medical adhesives market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, and region, with each segment exhibiting distinct growth drivers and market dynamics.

Resin Type: Acrylic-based adhesives are projected to maintain their dominance in the medical adhesives market over the next few years. Acrylics are favoured for their versatility, being used in a broad range of applications, from dental procedures to medical device manufacturing. These adhesives are applicable in both internal and external medical treatments, such as skin tissue adhesives, owing to their superior bonding properties, biocompatibility, and durability.

Technology: The market is further categorized based on technology into water-based, solvent-based, and hot melt adhesives. Among these, hot melt technology is gaining significant traction due to its ability to bond to both smooth and rough surfaces without the need for drying. This provides a clear advantage over water-based and solvent-based adhesives, which require a drying process. Hot melt adhesives are known for their strong adhesion properties and ease of use in medical device manufacturing and assembly. The growing preference for hot melt adhesives is expected to propel their market share in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample copy (PDF): https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3134/medical-adhesives-market/

In water-based technology, water acts as the diluting agent and is evaporated or absorbed by the substrate, forming a solid bond. While these adhesives are eco-friendly and safe for use in sensitive medical applications, they have limitations regarding drying times and adhesion strength compared to hot melt technologies.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

Acrylic adhesives are anticipated to experience steady growth due to increasing demand in diverse medical sectors. As the healthcare industry expands, especially in emerging markets, the adoption of medical adhesives in treatments, device manufacturing, and wound care is expected to rise.

are anticipated to experience steady growth due to increasing demand in diverse medical sectors. As the healthcare industry expands, especially in emerging markets, the adoption of medical adhesives in treatments, device manufacturing, and wound care is expected to rise. Hot melt adhesives are also witnessing a rise in demand, especially in the production of disposable medical devices and devices requiring high-performance bonds, where rapid application is crucial.

are also witnessing a rise in demand, especially in the production of disposable medical devices and devices requiring high-performance bonds, where rapid application is crucial. Water-based adhesives continue to appeal in areas where environmental impact and patient safety are paramount, contributing to the segment’s steady growth despite challenges with drying times and bonding strength.

Medical Adhesives Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increase in Demand for Single-Use Medical Products

The growing demand for single-use disposable medical products is a significant driver for the medical adhesives market. These products offer notable advantages over traditional reusable stainless-steel systems. The assembly of disposable medical devices primarily involves injection-molded plastic components, which are bonded using various techniques such as adhesive bonding, ultrasonic welding, or radio-frequency welding. Given the high production volumes, automation in clean room environments is critical to minimize human contact and ensure sterility. Key benefits of single-use products include reduced risk of cross-contamination, lower regulatory concerns, minimal validation requirements for cleaning systems, reduced capital investment, and greater portability and scalability. Furthermore, the use of medical adhesives ensures a higher level of sterility, which is crucial for disposable devices. According to market projections, the growth rate for the single-use disposable products sector is expected to range between 18-22% annually in the next few years.

Restraints: Rising Healthcare Costs

Despite the positive market outlook, rising healthcare facility costs remain a restraint to the growth of the industry. While increasing income levels may lead to higher consumer spending on healthcare, the overall cost of services and medical devices is nearing a saturation point. Healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers face challenges in controlling costs, particularly as the prices of raw materials continue to rise. The increasing cost of bio-based raw materials for adhesives, such as collagen and fibrin, also poses a challenge, particularly in emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil. These markets, sensitive to price fluctuations, are experiencing slower growth in medical adhesive adoption.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3134/medical-adhesives-market/

Opportunities: Expanding Healthcare Markets in Developing Regions

The healthcare industry is witnessing rapid growth in developing regions, such as the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The rise in population, increased health awareness, and growing income levels are contributing to this expansion. As these regions invest in healthcare infrastructure, medical device manufacturers are setting up local production facilities to cater to the growing demand. This trend is expected to further accelerate the adoption of medical adhesives, as manufacturers look for cost-effective, high-quality materials to meet the needs of these fast-developing markets. According to industry reports, the market in developing regions is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-15% over the next five years.

Challenges: Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Lengthy Approval Processes

The regulatory landscape for medical adhesives presents challenges for manufacturers. Different medical devices are subject to varying approval processes under multiple regulatory bodies. For example, the FDA typically takes over five months to approve a medical device, but adhesive approval is not a separate process. Adhesive manufacturers often depend on their licensees for approval, and changes in regulations can add to costs and delays. The stringent approval process and growing complexity of regulations could lead to increased costs and time delays, which may be a barrier for new entrants or smaller players in the medical adhesives market. In fact, FDA regulations are anticipated to become more complicated in the future, creating additional challenges for manufacturers.

Surgery Application Segment Leading the Medical Adhesives Market

In 2020, the surgery application segment represented the largest share of the medical adhesives market. Medical adhesives are preferred for surgical applications due to their ability to address issues caused by traditional sutures. Sutures often result in traumatic punctures, especially in vital organs like the liver or lungs, where sealing leaks of blood or air with sutures is difficult. Additionally, improper suture positioning or tightness can lead to the development of fibrous scar tissue. Adhesives, on the other hand, provide quick and effective closure, reducing the risk of infection and improving healing time. They also eliminate the need for suture removal, offering significant aesthetic benefits by avoiding visible scarring. This method of wound closure is not only quicker but also cost-effective, making it increasingly popular in surgical settings. As a result, the surgery application segment is expected to continue dominating the market, accounting for over 40% of total market share.

Key Players:

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Co

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Dupoint De Nemours, Inc.

Recent Developments:

Henkel's Sustainability Commitment (January 2024) : Henkel has pledged to achieve climate-positive operations by 2030. As part of its efforts, the company is enhancing sustainability across its North American facilities, achieving 100% renewable electricity use in its production processes.

: Henkel has pledged to achieve climate-positive operations by 2030. As part of its efforts, the company is enhancing sustainability across its North American facilities, achieving 100% renewable electricity use in its production processes. Avery Dennison's Sustainable Packaging Initiative (December 2023) : Avery Dennison has expanded its sustainable packaging efforts by launching a line of fully recyclable adhesive labels designed for the packaging industry. This initiative supports the company’s goal of reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials.

: Avery Dennison has expanded its sustainable packaging efforts by launching a line of fully recyclable adhesive labels designed for the packaging industry. This initiative supports the company’s goal of reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials. BASF's Eco-friendly Adhesives (November 2023) : BASF introduced a new range of environmentally friendly adhesives targeted at the automotive and construction sectors. These adhesives help improve energy efficiency in buildings and reduce environmental impact in manufacturing processes.

: BASF introduced a new range of environmentally friendly adhesives targeted at the automotive and construction sectors. These adhesives help improve energy efficiency in buildings and reduce environmental impact in manufacturing processes. 3M's Green Manufacturing Innovation (October 2023) : 3M announced a breakthrough in its adhesive production process by reducing the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This innovation is part of the company’s broader goal to cut emissions by 50% over the next decade.

: 3M announced a breakthrough in its adhesive production process by reducing the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This innovation is part of the company’s broader goal to cut emissions by 50% over the next decade. Sika's Eco-friendly Construction Adhesives (September 2023) : Sika launched water-based, non-toxic adhesives for the construction industry. These products aim to replace traditional solvent-based adhesives, contributing to a reduction in harmful emissions during application.

: Sika launched water-based, non-toxic adhesives for the construction industry. These products aim to replace traditional solvent-based adhesives, contributing to a reduction in harmful emissions during application. Scotch's Biodegradable Adhesive Roll Launch (August 2023): Scotch introduced a biodegradable adhesive roll specifically designed for packaging. This product is fully recyclable and biodegradable, making it a more sustainable alternative to traditional packaging adhesives.

Buy report: - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3134/medical-adhesives-market/

Key Market Segments: Medical Adhesives Market

Medical Adhesives Market by Resin Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

PU

Epoxy

Medical Adhesives Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Solids

Hot Melts

Medical Adhesives Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Dental

Internal And External Surgery

Medical Device and Equipment

Medical Adhesives Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (医療用接着剤市場), Korea (의료용 접착제 시장), china (医用胶粘剂市场), French (Marché des adhésifs médicaux), German (Markt für medizinische Klebstoffe), and Italy (Mercato degli adesivi medicali), etc.

More Related Reports:

Heart Pump Device Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market/

The Global Heart Pump Device Market is expected to grow at more than 21% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 7 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.6 billion in 2020.

Resuscitation Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1231/resuscitation-devices-market/

The global resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow at 4.70% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 6.5 billion in 2019.

Dental Imaging Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/764/dental-imaging-market/

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1333/sleep-apnea-devices-market/

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow at a 6.9 % CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.3 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2019.

Infection Control Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1119/infection-control-market/

The Global Infection Control Market size is expected to grow at more than 3.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 56 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 41.5 billion in 2019.

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1264/animal-veterinary-ultrasound-market/

The global animal/veterinary Ultrasound market is expected to grow at more than 6.60% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 458.4 million by 2028 from a little above USD 256 million in 2019.

Microsurgical Instruments Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1386/microsurgical-instruments-market/

The Global Microsurgical Instruments Market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2019.

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1400/aspiration-biopsy-needles-market/

The Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 1,699 million by 2028 from a little above USD 932 million in 2019.

Spine Surgery Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/687/spine-surgery-market/

The Global Spine Surgery market is expected to grow at 3.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 52.5 billion by 2028 from USD 38.5 billion in 2019.

Anastomosis Device Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1223/anastomosis-device-market/

The global anastomosis device market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.04 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.70 billion in 2019.

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1434/metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market/

The Global metal implants and medical alloys market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019.

North America Active Wheelchair Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/789/north-america-active-wheelchair-market/

The North America Active Wheelchair Market is expected to grow at more than 7.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 970 million by 2028 from a little above USD 502 million in 2019.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.