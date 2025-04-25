TGI Fridays Appoints Phil Broad as President of International Franchising

Veteran F&B Leader to Drive Global Growth and Brand Innovation Across 40+ Countries

DALLAS, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TGI Fridays , the iconic global brand known for bringing bold food, vibrant energy, and American-style hospitality to over 41 countries, is proud to announce the appointment of Phil Broad as President of TGI Fridays International Franchising . Based in Dubai, Broad will oversee the brand’s international operations and franchise partnerships, with a focus on accelerating global growth and delivering exceptional guest experiences worldwide.

Broad served as Managing Director of TGI Fridays UK from 1997 to 2000. In addition to his deep understanding of the brand, he has over 30 years of global leadership experience in the food and beverage, hospitality and retail sectors. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive strategic transformation, unlock new markets and deliver high-performance results in culturally diverse and dynamic environments.

“Phil’s return to the Fridays family comes at a pivotal time for our global brand,” said Ray Blanchette, TGI Fridays CEO. “His proven ability to lead brand expansion, strengthen franchisee relationships, and elevate the guest experience makes him the right person to shape the next chapter of our international business.”

Before rejoining Fridays, Broad served as Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage at Alghanim Industries, where he led a portfolio of more than 270 restaurants across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). During his tenure, he introduced Slim Chickens to the Middle East, redefined the Costa Coffee brand in Saudi Arabia through a partnership with the Saudi Coffee Company and oversaw the rapid expansion of Wendy’s in the region. His leadership earned him multiple honors, including the Growth Mindset Award from Wendy’s International and Franchisee of the Year for both Costa Coffee and Wendy’s.

Earlier in his career, Broad held senior roles at IHG, Jumeirah Restaurants and Starbucks UK & Ireland, where he led operations for hundreds of locations and launched innovative programs, including the Starbucks Card and the brand’s first UK drive-thru. While leading TGI Fridays UK, he was named International Operator of the Year.

Broad’s appointment comes at a time of exciting momentum for TGI Fridays, which is currently in a transformational growth phase with nearly 300 international locations and a robust development pipeline.

“I’m honored to return to where my passion for international growth began,” said Broad. “Fridays is a truly iconic global brand with untapped potential, and I look forward to working with our incredible franchise partners to take it to new heights around the world.”

Broad holds certifications in franchise and hospitality management and has completed multiple executive leadership programs. He will report directly to Ray Blanchette.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of flair, freedom and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™," a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For 60 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world, currently with 391 restaurants in 41 countries serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards.® Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8fdf1ec-354b-412a-beae-61d18483e32a

