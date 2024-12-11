PowerLight Technologies Selected by CENTCOM to Deliver Prototype Wireless Power Beaming to Group-2 UAS Solution in 2025

Group 2 UAS Drone with PowerLight Power Beaming Receiver Diagram showing UAS Concept Of Operation for ISR and Communications using Power Beaming to extend operating capability

PowerLight announces DOD awards to accelerate transition of power beaming to extend range, operational endurance, and payload capacity of UAS platforms.

KENT, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 9, 2024, Kent, WA–PowerLight Technologies, a world leader in safe wireless power transfer, producing long-distance, high-power solutions that deliver mission critical power to hard-to-reach areas, today announced it is working with United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and the DOD’s Operational Energy Innovation Directorate, to demonstrate delivery of wireless power beaming to a Group-2 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) aloft at 5,000 feet altitude, allowing it to rapidly recharge in flight and to conduct its mission without landing. The demonstration program, called Power TRansmitted Over Laser to UAS (PTROL-UAS), is part of the DOD’s initiative to maximize effectiveness of autonomous systems by extending their range, operational endurance, and payload capacities to conduct critical surveillance and communications missions.



PowerLight is conducting an alpha integration of this capability in partnership with Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, who currently provides ultra long endurance UASs (KL1000ULE) to both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. This disruptive integrated capability will be showcased in an integrated wireless power beaming flight demonstration, planned for Fall of 2025.



“US Central Command (CENTCOM) desires to employ energy on the battlefield in new and disruptive ways. Wireless power beaming to aerial autonomous systems (UAS) is one such way, and the current Power Transferred Over Laser PTROL – UAS program is developing this new capability for field test and evaluation. CENTCOM is supporting and leading the PTROL – UAS wireless power beaming to Group 2 UAS program and, following successful field test and evaluation, is supportive of the transition of this capability to meet current and future operational requirements. Operation forces are aware of our work in power beaming and desire to move this capability into the battlefield immediately,” said Eric Follstad, Science Advisor and Requirements & Technology Chief, USCENTCOM.



Funding for the program comes from multiple service entities, as well as in-kind contributions from private investors. PowerLight is announcing an award this week from the DOD’s Operational Energy Prototyping Fund (OEPF) for up to $5M and $2M received from the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) this summer that launched the program.



PowerLight will work with CENTCOM, DOD, and leading aerospace companies to develop and resource a comprehensive, multi-year program for rapid prototyping, maturing and productizing power beaming systems for multidomain autonomous systems and making them available to the services.



“Dynamically delivering wireless power to UAS aloft significantly increases their range, extends operational endurance, and reduces risks to mission and personnel, particularly in contested logistics environments,” said Richard Gustafson, President and CEO of PowerLight. “The DOD envisions wireless power beaming as a competitive advantage, a catalyst to initiate the process of breaking the chain of fossil fuel dependency and enabling autonomy at scale. Specifically, power beaming enables autonomous systems, including those operating in the stratosphere, that are maximized to deliver extremely high value communication coverage for defense and telecom companies, along with higher-resolution sensing, imaging, and reconnaissance capabilities. This program transitions power beaming towards a commercially-available capability, and the continuing technical, operational and financial support of OECIF, OEPF, and CENTCOM, means it will soon be in the hands of those that need it most,” continued Gustafson.



PowerLight is a world leader in power beaming and power beaming safety with a strong IP portfolio in this area. PowerLight has developed advanced safety systems for both wireless power beaming and power over fiber (PoF) that have been approved by multiple governing agencies, enabling large-scale commercialization of the technology.

PowerLight Technologies is a leading developer of safe laser power beaming solutions to transmit kilowatt-class power over kilometer-scale distance. PowerLight is ramping developments with commercial partners for both power-over-fiber and free space power beaming solutions. PowerLight maintains headquarters in Kent, Washington, USA. For additional information visit www.powerlighttech.com.###

