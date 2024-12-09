Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Sherman Avenue Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects and a vehicle in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest, DC.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. After one of the suspects brandished a handgun, they took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/LO08Ny9C6sc

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24182144