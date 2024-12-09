Tissue Glue and Bio-Adhesive Sealant Market to Reach US$ 4.91 Billion by 2034, Growing at 8% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Market for Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Benefitting from Focus on Developing Materials with Biomimetic Properties and Excellent Biocompatibility

Rockville, MD, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants effectively seal skin wounds and lacerations, which has been driving their increasing popularity worldwide. The global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealant market has been estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.28 billion and further advance at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.

Tissue glue and bio-adhesive materials are exhibiting increased demand because of their effectiveness in applications such as graft attachment as well as colon, vascular, and lung sealing. Some of the benefits that make these adhesives popular in the market include their ease and speed of use, as well as the elimination of the need for follow-ups for the removal of any residual components. In recent years, many tissue adhesives, both synthetic and semi-synthetic, with biomimetic properties and good biocompatibility, have been developed and used in clinical settings.

Companies in the marketplace are making significant investments in studies and evaluations to better understand human skin, and they are always changing their techniques and strategies to stay abreast with the latest advancements in medical technology. This investment enables companies to survive in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealant market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2034.

through 2034. Global sales of tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants are estimated at US$ 2.28 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.91 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

through 2034. Hospitals are estimated to account for 71.3% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 17.3% of the global market share by 2034.

“Tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants find widespread applications due to their effectiveness, versatility, and ongoing advancements. Their vital role in modern medical practices is contributing to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealant Market:

Key industry participants like CryoLife, Baxter International Inc., Luna Innovations Incorporated, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Choera Medical Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Tricol Biomedical Inc., Johnson and Johnson etc. are driving the tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealant industry.

Increasing Usage in Orthopedic and Cardiovascular Procedures:

Demand for tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants is on the rise due to factors like increased arthroplasty procedures and the prevalence of bone-related disorders. These sealants help in minimizing post-surgical bleeding and are known for their ease of application, high effectiveness, and low susceptibility to microbial contamination after surgery. This enhances surgical success rates, preventing potential blood loss during complex procedures. Surgeons rely on these bio-adhesives for improved patient outcomes. These factors drive the demand for bio-adhesives.

Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealant Industry News:

In recent years, key players in the tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealant market have focused on developing advanced products to meet the needs of diverse patient groups, including children and the elderly. Surgical sealants are essential in healthcare, preventing cross-contamination and infection transmission while safeguarding sensitive skin during medical procedures.

The market has seen the rise of innovative products such as bone glue and gelatin bone glue, specifically designed for orthopedic and reconstructive surgeries. These advancements offer effective solutions for bone repair and reconstruction, reflecting the continuous innovation in surgical sealants to address the evolving needs of the medical field.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealant market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (protein-based sealants, collagen-based sealants, thrombin-based sealants, fibrin sealants, gelatin-based sealants), application (cardiovascular surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, burns and skin grafting, digestive, cosmetic, reconstructive, and hand surgeries, general surgeries), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ASCs), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

