Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Notifies Shareholders of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors who Acquired Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG)

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, informs shareholders of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global” or “Company”) common stock (NYSE: VG) pursuant and/or traceable to Venture Global’s registration statement for the initial public offering conducted on or about January 24, 2025 (the “IPO”). The case is captioned FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC v. Venture Global, Inc. et al., No. 25-cv-00633 (V.A.E.D.).

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Venture Global engages in the commissioning, constructing, and developing of natural gas liquefaction (“LNG”) and export projects. According to the lawsuit, defendants touted Venture Global’s innovative and disruptive approach, which they stated is both scalable and repeatable, allowing Venture Global to bring LNG to the global market years faster and at a lower cost. Defendants further discussed the development of Venture Global’s five LNG and export projects near the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana, utilizing their unique “design one, build many” approach and Venture Global’s customer backing to implement its projects.

The Registration Statement, however, is alleged to have been materially false and misleading because, inter alia, it failed to disclose the following which existed at the time of the IPO: (i) that commissioning volumes at the Calcasieu Pass Project were declining and had in fact declined during the fourth quarter of 2024 far in excess of levels expected by the market or purportedly warned about in the Registration Statement; (ii) that the Calcasieu Pass Project continued to be hampered by production issues which would further delay the project, reduce production volumes, and damage the Company’s relationship with customers; (iii) that the Company was internally projecting reduced production levels and income for 2025; and (iv) that the cost of the Plaquemines Project was substantially in excess of the amounts listed in the Registration Statement.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Lead plaintiff motions for the Venture Global class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 18, 2025. If you suffered substantial losses by investing in Venture Global securities and would like to discuss serving as lead plaintiff of the Venture Global class action lawsuit, please contact Jack Fruchter by email at jfruchter@aftlaw.com. You can also reach Jack Fruchter by telephone at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com) is a law firm based in New York with an office in California that has extensive experience in litigating securities law violations on behalf of investors.

