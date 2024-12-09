PRESS RELEASE

EnnoDC presents preliminary data for immunotherapy candidate CD40.HVac in HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer at ESMO IO 2024

Paris, France, 9 December 2024 – EnnoDC, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of first-in-class Dendritic Cell-targeting immunotherapies, today announces that new preliminary data of a Phase I/IIa clinical study evaluating its immunotherapy candidate CD40.HVac in patients with human papillomavirus (HPV16)-associated oropharyngeal carcinoma (OPC), will be presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024, 11-13 December 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The poster titled, “Preliminary results of a multicentric randomized Phase I/IIa trial of an immunotherapy targeting dendritic cells (DC), CD40.HVac, in patients with HPV16-positive oropharyngeal carcinoma (OPC)”, will be presented by Dr Caroline Even, Department Head of the Head and Neck Medical Oncology Unit at Gustave Roussy, on Thursday, 12 December during the poster display session in the foyer mezzanine from 12:30 - 13:30 CET (see the abstract online).

EnnoDC’s first-in-class approach combines the power of vaccines and immunotherapy antibodies to provide targeted immune responses for both cancer and infectious diseases. CD40.HVac is an immunotherapy candidate targeting the E6/E7 antigens of the virus in patients with HPV16+ OPC, the most common form of this disease which accounts for more than 60% of Head & Neck cancers. It is currently evaluated in a Phase I/II multicentric double-blind placebo-controlled dose escalation trial (NCT06007092). The study is being conducted by Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus, European first cancer center.

Christophe Hubert, Chief Executive Officer of EnnoDC, commented: “These preliminary data provide the first clinical results of our technology inducing HPV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and showcase for the first time our new immunotherapies which are under development for the treatment of HPV-induced cancers and prostate cancer. We look forward to reporting upcoming results from this trial in the coming months and taking the next steps to develop a new class of treatments for patients that fail to respond to available immunotherapies.”

Details of the poster presentation are:

Abstract title: Preliminary results of a multicentric randomized Phase I/IIa trial of an immunotherapy targeting dendritic cells (DC), CD40HVac, in patients with HPV16-positive oropharyngeal carcinoma (OPC)

Presenter: Dr Caroline Even, Department Head of the Head and Neck Medical Oncology Unit at Gustave Roussy

Date/Time: 12 December 2024, 12:30 -13:30 pm CET

Location: Palexpo exhibition centre, Foyer Mezzanine

The ESMO IO poster will be available on ENNODC’s corporate website after the poster sessions have been opened.

-Ends-

About EnnoDC

EnnoDC, the trading name of LinKinVax, is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of first-in-class Dendritic Cell (DC)-targeting immunotherapies. Through our versatile DC-targeting immunotherapy platform we are developing CD40-specific immunotherapy antibodies fused with pathogenic antigens to induce a highly specific, safe, broad, and long-lasting immune response to combat diseases like cancer and infectious diseases. The Company currently has three active clinical trials in various stages of clinical development, addressing oncology and infectious disease indications. Its lead asset, CD40HVac is currently in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for HPV16+ oropharyngeal cancer patients.

EnnoDC is a spin out from the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), an institute of INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is supported by longstanding investors and internationally renowned world class scientists who contribute their expertise in the clinical development of EnnoDC’s assets and help explore the expansive therapeutic potential of its innovative platform.

Find out more online at: http://www.EnnoDC.com

