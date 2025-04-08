Investment bank Teniz Capital ventures into fintech, stakes 49% in Tabys of Astana International Financial Centre

Astana, Kazakhstan – Teniz Capital Brokerage Ltd, a subsidiary of Teniz Capital Investment Bank, has acquired a significant stake in fintech firm Tabys from the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

Tabys is a digital financial services provider helping individuals access markets via exchange-trade notes and simplified entry processes for investments.

The platform boasts more than 21,000 active clients, and is one of the most important fintech players in the Central Asian market.

Yerlan Soltanov will be named CEO, overseeing the company’s existing team backed by the Teniz staff and the AIFC.

Joint work will start immediately, with both entities fully integrated.

Tabys will remain based at the AIFC, with client accounts held at the Astana International Exchange Central Securities Depository (AIX CSD).

Yernar Zhanadil, Chairman of the AIFC Authority Management Board, will join the Board of Directors of Tabys Ltd.

“This merger, another milestone in the development of Teniz as a banking institution in Central Asia, lays the groundwork for Teniz’s already strong position in investment banking and brokerage across the region. We are thankful to the AIFC for the opportunity to work together, which will allow us to align our shared vision of unlocking the full potential of Kazakhstan’s financial industry,” said Saken Usser, majority shareholder of Teniz Capital.

Current Tabys CEO, CFO of the AIX, Zharas Mussabekov noted: “This partnership marks a new chapter in the development of Tabys, broadening opportunities for investors in Kazakhstan. Users will now have access to a wider range of investment instruments while staying within a familiar ecosystem. Additionally, it will strengthen the educational component, supporting the practical application of knowledge and the creation of diversified investment portfolios.”

Tabys was first developed by AIX in 2020 as a tool to help improve investment accessibility and financial literacy in Kazakhstan.

It allows customers to buy securities, participate in IPOs, invest in the golden coins issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, and features educational material about the fundamentals of investing.

With its new offerings, Tabys offerings will blow past the domestic market, giving clients access to AIX-listed stocks and bonds, as well as international markets and an expanded range of financial products.

Going forward, users will be able to continue building diversified investment portfolios, with professional market analytics and securities analysis capabilities baked into the platform.

In August 2024, Teniz Capital Investment Bank introduced Teniz Capital Brokerage as a standalone brokerage division.

The entity executed over 20 transactions in the past two years, including placements of bonds for Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, Kazakhstan quasi-sovereign companies, JSC AIFN Retam, Capitalleasing Group Ltd., Jet Group Ltd., Kisamos Shipping DMCC.

Established in 1997, Teniz Capital manages a team of 50 professionals from offices in Almaty, Astana's AIFC, and Abu Dhabi. It is focused on cross-border transactions and is a specialist in infrastructure, energy, and technology deals.

The shareholders of the AIX are AIFC, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Silk Road Fund, and NASDAQ, which develops the AIX trading platform. The exchange is regulated under a framework of principles based on English Law.

