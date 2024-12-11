Fenix Lighting Introduces the LR36R White Laser Flashlight with 10,000 Lumen Floodlight

Fenix LR36R Fenix LR36R Flashlight Fenix LR36R Waterproof Fenix LR36R Laser Fenix Lighting USA

The Fenix LR36R blends a powerful 10,000-lumen floodlight with a long-range white laser beam, delivering versatility for gadget lovers and tactical users alike.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting is proud to announce the launch of the Fenix LR36R Flashlight . This high-tech flashlight merges performance lighting technology with thoughtful design, making it a standout choice for lighting enthusiasts, tactical professionals, and anyone who requires versatile illumination tools.The Fenix LR36R flashlight combines an impressive 10,000-lumen floodlight, for illuminating wide areas, with a white laser beam capable of reaching up to 4,133 feet (1,260 meters). This dual functionality provides versatility for situations requiring expansive lighting and long-range precision, whether for tactical scenarios or outdoor adventures.The flashlight offers five operational modes—Floodlight, Laser, Floodlight + Laser, Strobe, and SOS—allowing users to adapt to any environment. Its intuitive rotating dial provides step-less brightness control, enabling precise adjustments with ease. The OLED smart display further enhances usability by offering real-time updates on brightness levels, battery life, and remaining runtime.Built for durability and reliability, the Fenix LR36R flashlight is crafted with durable materials to withstand the demands of tactical environments. Its impact-resistant and weatherproof design ensures consistent performance in challenging conditions. This makes it a trusted tool for professionals and gadget enthusiasts who prioritize quality and innovation.The Fenix LR36R flashlight caters to the needs of both high-tech gadget lovers and tactical users, combining cutting-edge technology with unique features. Its seamless integration of power, precision, and versatility makes it an exceptional choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.Fenix Lighting remains at the forefront of portable tactical flashlights , trusted by users across industries for their durability and reliability. The Fenix LR36R Flashlight continues this tradition, offering a versatile tool designed for the most demanding applications.

