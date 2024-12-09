Gluten-Free Holiday Guide available at beyondceliac.com offers holiday menu planning, recipes and tips for navigating holiday gatherings

It’s important for those who are gluten-free to know they can still enjoy holiday parties by planning ahead and communicating their needs to party hosts.” — Alice Bast, founder and CEO of Beyond Celiac

Beyond Celiac Offers Advice On How To Have Gluten-Free Holidays

Gluten-Free Holiday Guide available at beyondceliac.com offers holiday menu planning, recipes and tips for navigating holiday gatherings

Holiday festivities, office parties and time spent around the holiday table with family and friends can be hard especially for those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. To enjoy holiday celebrations and yet keep safely gluten-free, consult the Gluten-Free Holiday Guide from Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure.

Among the tips are:

• Prepare gluten-free foods first. Use clean tools, appliances and kitchen surfaces first to avoid cross-contamination and ensure gluten-free foods don’t come in contact with other foods.

• Cover gluten-free dishes in the oven to make sure no gluten drips on or is blown in via convection ovens.

• Use different colored dishes and utensils for gluten-free foods.

• Wine, champagne and pure distilled liquors are gluten-free. Cheers!

• Purchase your favorite gluten-free dry goods and baking mixes for the holidays early as they can sell out.

“For those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, the holidays can be stressful and a bit isolating because it’s harder for us to take part in festivities when they include the typical gluten-filled holiday foods,” said Alice Bast, founder and CEO of Beyond Celiac. “It’s important for those who are gluten-free to know they can still enjoy holiday parties by planning ahead and communicating their needs to party hosts. And for those throwing the holiday parties, they can help too by making small menu adjustments and asking questions of their gluten-free guests.”

The Beyond Celiac Gluten-Free Holiday Guide has a full selection of gluten-free holiday meal plans and recipes for Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s. Everything from sweet to savory, appetizers, entrées, sides and sauce recipes are available as well as cocktail recipes. The Guide also includes a gluten-free gift guide and tips for entertaining gluten-free guests.

Currently there are no medications to treat celiac disease and there is no cure. A serious genetic autoimmune condition, celiac disease is triggered by consuming gluten (wheat, barley and rye). For someone with celiac disease, eating gluten damages the villi of the small intestine and interferes with the absorption of nutrients from food. Left untreated, celiac disease can lead to serious, long-term health problems including infertility, lymphoma and other types of cancer, additional autoimmune problems and/or a range of life-threatening medical conditions. Following a 100%

gluten-free diet (no wheat, barley or rye), which may not fully offset the health risks of the disease, is the only way people with celiac disease can get by on a daily basis.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. BeyondCeliac.org.

