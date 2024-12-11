Summit Spine & Joint Centers First in U.S. to Offer Revolutionary Migraine Treatment

The cost of migraine management in the US is significant. Our goal is to create partnerships with our payors, patients, and physicians to implement a value-based approach to clinical care.” — Dr. Amit Patel, CEO, Summit Spine & Joint Centers

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Clinical Research (“Vista”) – an affiliate of Summit Spine & Joint Centers (“Summit” or the “Company”), a multi-site premier minimally invasive spine platform – is the first medical provider in the country to test a revolutionary new treatment for migraines.

Vista Clinical Research, which was founded by Dr. Sandeep Vaid, one of the Summit’s physician partners, conducted a clinical study of a medical implant of a dual neuromodulation system for chronic migraines.

The migraine-specific device is placed beneath the skin and is designed to provide continuous stimulation to targeted nerves associated with migraines, potentially relieving, interrupting and preventing chronic migraine symptoms.

ShiraTronics, an Australian-based medical device company, developed the system and completed the first randomized double-blind study in Australia.

Vista Clinical Research, a joint venture between Dr. Vaid and Summit Spine & Joint Centers, was selected as the first to conduct the study in the U.S. due to its experience treating migraines and expertise in both neurology and interventional pain management. Under Dr. Vaid’s leadership, Vista was selected over the clinical research departments of several major universities, including Johns Hopkins and Harvard.

“We are extremely grateful for this groundbreaking innovation and the potential impact it could have on the communities we serve,” said Dr. Sandeep Vaid.

“It is an absolute honor to participate in pioneering advancements like this.” Summit’s CEO Dr. Amit Patel said, “The cost of migraine management in the US is significant. Our goal is to create partnerships with our payors, patients, and physicians to implement a value-based approach to clinical care. Through meaningful clinical research, we can further strengthen these partnerships and drive innovation in patient care as well as reduce cost!”

Vista was created to address sponsor needs for clinical research in interventional pain management. Vista conducts double-blinded randomized phase 3-4 aftermarket trials for medical device companies and pharmaceutical companies. Vista is led by Dr. Sandeep Vaid with the support of Summit Spine & Joint Centers.

Summit has a reputation for excellence in minimally invasive spine care and “patient first” compassionate care. The Company’s team of experienced doctors, APPs, and staff uses the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions, with a goal of giving their patients relief from pain symptoms so that they may lead a fuller life. Summit’s clinics offer a wide range of services, including spine management, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, pain management and more. In addition, patients have access to a comprehensive menu of minimally invasive spine procedures in Summit Spine’s ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations when needed.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 41 clinics across three (3) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

