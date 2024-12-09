Statement with regard to last week's event 'Wars and Prospects for Building the New State in Sudan: Challenges and Opportunities'

NETHERLANDS, December 9 - News item | 09-12-2024 | 19:10 On December 6, 2024, The Hague Peace Projects, in collaboration with the Institute of Social Studies and the Phanaar Organisation, organised an independent event with the theme: 'Wars and Prospects for Building the New State in Sudan: Challenges and Opportunities.' Contrary to disinformation currently circulating, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasises that it was in no way involved in organising this event or in facilitating the participation of invited speakers. Furthermore, no speakers were received by or present at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

