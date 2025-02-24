After three years of war, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, February 24 - News item | 24-02-2025 | 12:02

On 24 February 2022 Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For three years the Ukrainian people have been fighting for their lives and for their liberty. This article explains why supporting Ukraine remains important – to the whole of Europe.

Why the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine:

For the Ukrainian people

Russia has caused devastation to the daily lives of millions of Ukrainians. Many Ukrainian towns and villages have been completely destroyed. In the areas occupied by Russia, Ukrainians have suffered violence at the hands of Russian soldiers. They have been murdered, tortured and raped. Ukrainian children have also been abducted. With international support, Ukrainians have been defending their country for three years.

Russia started the war. And Russia could end it at any time.

For the security of Europe as a whole

Russia’s aggression is about more than Ukraine. President Putin has spoken publicly about a conflict with ‘the West’. And Russia is stepping up its efforts to undermine European countries. This includes cyberattacks, sabotage, election interference and spreading fake news.

In other words: by defending itself against Russia, Ukraine is fighting for the security of Europe as a whole. That’s another reason why it’s important to support Ukraine. A Russian victory in Ukraine will not bring an end to the danger. And the costs for Europe will end up being much higher. Europe may have to deal with even more Russian cyberattacks or other kinds of attacks. And with more Ukrainian refugees who are unable to return home.

For a world in which aggression is not rewarded

A Russian victory would have consequences for the whole world. It would send a signal to Russia and to China, North Korea and Iran that aggression will be rewarded. And that brute strength is more important than international rules and agreements. That could lead to even more wars.

Peace through strength, not war through weakness.

Ukraine must be able to defend itself. And Russia must be made to pay a high price for its aggression. That is why the government is continuing to provide unwavering support to Ukraine. To help secure a positive outcome to the war, based on the idea of: achieving peace by showing strength, not risking further war by showing weakness.

Dutch support for Ukraine

The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. It is for example providing: