After three years of war, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine
NETHERLANDS, February 24 - News item | 24-02-2025 | 12:02
On 24 February 2022 Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For three years the Ukrainian people have been fighting for their lives and for their liberty. This article explains why supporting Ukraine remains important – to the whole of Europe.
Why the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine:
For the Ukrainian people
Russia has caused devastation to the daily lives of millions of Ukrainians. Many Ukrainian towns and villages have been completely destroyed. In the areas occupied by Russia, Ukrainians have suffered violence at the hands of Russian soldiers. They have been murdered, tortured and raped. Ukrainian children have also been abducted. With international support, Ukrainians have been defending their country for three years.
Russia started the war. And Russia could end it at any time.
For the security of Europe as a whole
Russia’s aggression is about more than Ukraine. President Putin has spoken publicly about a conflict with ‘the West’. And Russia is stepping up its efforts to undermine European countries. This includes cyberattacks, sabotage, election interference and spreading fake news.
In other words: by defending itself against Russia, Ukraine is fighting for the security of Europe as a whole. That’s another reason why it’s important to support Ukraine. A Russian victory in Ukraine will not bring an end to the danger. And the costs for Europe will end up being much higher. Europe may have to deal with even more Russian cyberattacks or other kinds of attacks. And with more Ukrainian refugees who are unable to return home.
For a world in which aggression is not rewarded
A Russian victory would have consequences for the whole world. It would send a signal to Russia and to China, North Korea and Iran that aggression will be rewarded. And that brute strength is more important than international rules and agreements. That could lead to even more wars.
Peace through strength, not war through weakness.
Ukraine must be able to defend itself. And Russia must be made to pay a high price for its aggression. That is why the government is continuing to provide unwavering support to Ukraine. To help secure a positive outcome to the war, based on the idea of: achieving peace by showing strength, not risking further war by showing weakness.
Dutch support for Ukraine
The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. It is for example providing:
- Military support: equipment, such as munitions, F-16 aircraft and anti-aircraft systems. The Netherlands is also providing training to Ukrainian military personnel.
- Sanctions against Russia: the sanctions imposed by EU member states are hurting the Russian economy. That makes it harder and more expensive for Russia to keep the war going.
- Justice for Ukraine: working to ensure that war crimes do not go unpunished and that people who have suffered damage, loss or injury in the war receive compensation.
- Reconstruction: support to repair damage where it is most needed: water mains, roads, hospitals and the electrical grid. This support is crucial so that Ukraine can continue to function.
- Humanitarian aid: helping international, Dutch and Ukrainian organisations to provide emergency goods, ensure the availability of drinking water, medicine and food, provide protection, and assist civilian victims.
- Protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage: Russia is deliberately attacking cultural targets in Ukraine, in an attempt to erase Ukraine’s culture and identity. The Netherlands is supporting Ukraine in the protection of its cultural heritage.
- Other support: the Netherlands is also helping Ukraine by providing support in areas like healthcare, psychosocial care for victims, agriculture and cybersecurity.
