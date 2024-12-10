2024 Call for Code Global Challenge Winners Improve Equitable Access to Essential Needs with Solutions Using IBM watsonx

Winning teams from Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Michigan, Persistent, and independent consultants developed AI-powered solutions.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, in alignment with United Nations Human Rights Day, Call for Code, the largest tech-for-good initiative of its kind driven by creator David Clark Cause, Founding Partner IBM (NYSE: IBM), Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights, and Program Affiliate the Linux Foundation announced the winners of the annual Call for Code Global Challenge. Developers and problem solvers across the globe were invited to create AI-powered technology projects that address specific challenges of equitable access to essential needs. This year’s top prizes went to teams GoBang, Kind Threads and T-Chai, which used IBM watsonx AI technologies and AI models like IBM Granite, to help improve access to education, learning resources, and essential needs like clothing and income.

"There is no better moment than UN Human Rights Day to announce this year’s Call for Code Global Challenge winners," said David Clark, founder and CEO of Call for Code. "These AI-powered technologies tackle the pressing challenge of equitable access to essential needs—a cornerstone of human rights rooted in the principles of equality, dignity, and fairness. Equitable access drives social justice by breaking down systemic barriers and ensuring marginalized communities are not left behind.”

2024 Call for Code Global Challenge Winning Teams

The Grand Prize-winning team will receive $50,000 USD, as well as solution implementation support from the Call for Code ecosystem, as applicable. The runners-up will receive $25,000 USD and $10,000 USD. All three teams have the opportunity to receive assistance from the Linux Foundation to open source their application.

• The 2024 Call for Code Global Challenge Grand Prize Winner is GoBang, a group of students from Georgia Institute of Technology and University of Michigan addressing educational inequality, especially for under-resourced schools in their home country of Taiwan. They used IBM watsonx.ai to develop an application to provide educators with a customizable AI dashboard for course planning, including lesson plans, worksheets and recommendations. As the top scoring university team, they also are the recipients of the 2024 University Grant, receiving $30,000 USD for their schools and eligibility for an opportunity to explore job opportunities at IBM, alongside the option to be matched with an IBM mentor.

• The 2024 Call for Code Global Challenge First Runner-up Winner is KindThreads. The team from Persistent created an IBM watsonx.ai-powered platform that helps local communities turn clothing waste into essential resources and income opportunities. The app uses watsonx.ai Prompt Lab to identify and categorize the clothing item, assess its wearability, and provide data-driven recommendations on how it can be reused, recycled, or donated based on its condition.

• The 2024 Call for Code Global Challenge Second Runner-up Winner is T-Chai. The team developed an AI-powered homework tutor based on IBM watsonx.ai and the IBM Granite large language model that adapts the level and complexity of its responses to match the student’s age and profile. The application can also assist parents in understanding their child's curriculum, finding age-appropriate educational resources, creating practice tests, and providing effective memorization techniques on computers and smartphones, to provide underserved families access to right-fit learning resources.

“Call for Code continues to inspire some of the brightest and most creative problem solvers worldwide to develop solutions that tackle global social and humanitarian issues, such as equitable access to resources,” said Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem. “I would like to congratulate today’s winners and thank all the 2024 Call for Code teams and IBM partners that participated in this year’s challenge, demonstrating how Generative AI technologies such as IBM watsonx and IBM Granite models can be utilized to drive change around the world.”

"The challenge is not just an opportunity to demonstrate how technology can truly make a difference, but a call to action for those passionate about using their skills to solve real-world problems. It is a reminder that innovation can drive meaningful change, and through collaboration, we can make an impact that matters," said Anwar Mahfoudh, Chief, Innovation and Analytics Hub, UN Human Rights. "This year's impressive winners used AI-powered technologies to address community challenges that tackle big SDG and human rights-related problems. Their remarkable solutions not only inspire hope but also reaffirm our shared commitment to leaving no one behind in the fight for justice and equality."

2024 Ecosystem Engagement Award

Since 2019, the Call for Code Ecosystem Engagement Awards have recognized organizations that have answered the call and exhibited a deep commitment to Call for Code. For 2024, Call for Code is honoring Persistent with this award for their collaboration in this year’s program. Persistent has partnered with and sponsored Call for Code for several years, and once again they are a Gold Sponsor of Call for Code in 2024. In September, Persistent held their third annual in-person Global Challenge Kickoff event in Pune, India. 11 teams from Persistent were inspired to submit projects to this year’s Global Challenge and one team, KindThreads, was a finalist in this year’s competition. The challenge provides a great opportunity for skills development and team building for Persistent employees, and it aligns with Persistent’s culture of innovation and commitment to societal contribution. Persistent’s support continues to be invaluable to the success of Call for Code.

Since its launch in 2018, Call for Code has become an annual rally call for developers around the world to come together and think creatively about how to help solve the world’s largest problems with technology. Call for Code helps participants gain skills in AI and hybrid cloud technology by offering access to build with technology like IBM watsonx, Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud. IBM Ecosystem partners provide subject matter expertise that can help teams advance their solutions, as well as encourage employee participation.

About Call for Code

Developers are visionaries of progress, shaping the way humanity lives, connects, and thrives in an ever-changing world. Where others see obstacles, developers see solutions. Recognizing this potential, David Clark, CEO of David Clark Cause, launched Call for Code in 2018 with IBM as Founding Partner, UN Human Rights as Charitable Partner, and The Linux Foundation as Program Affiliate.

