Boatmart Partners with Below Deck Star, Captain Sandy Yawn to Bring Exclusive Boating Content to Maritime Enthusiasts

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boatmart , the fastest growing marine marketplace in the US, is excited to announce a new partnership with renowned superyacht captain and star of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn, as the official celebrity brand ambassador for Boatmart.The collaboration will provide boating enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to access premium boats on the website, expert advice, and exclusive insights, both on land and at sea.Through this partnership, Boatmart and Captain Sandy aim to elevate the everyday consumer’s boating lifestyle by offering exclusive promotions, personalized guidance, and a curated selection of high-performance vessels with informative content to guide buyers and boat owners.As part of the collaboration, Captain Sandy will lend her expertise to guide buyers in choosing the perfect boat, share her tips on boat upkeep, and much more ensuring an unparalleled experience on the water."We are thrilled to partner with Captain Sandy, whose expertise and passion for the marine industry perfectly align with Boatmart's mission to connect enthusiasts with their dream boats," says Jennifer Green-Neff, VP of Brand Marketing. "Captain Sandy's reputation as a trusted authority makes her an ideal ambassador for our brand as we continue to inspire and serve the boating community."Captain Sandy Yawn, who has decades of experience navigating the waters of the Mediterranean and beyond, is known for her leadership on Below Deck. Her ability to manage high-end yachts and deliver exceptional experiences has earned her a reputation as one of the most respected and admired captains in the industry."I’m thrilled to partner with Boatmart and it’s an absolute pleasure to be able to share insights on how boating can change lives in a positive way,” said Captain Sandy Yawn, of Below Deck Mediterranean. “I will share safety tips, maintenance tips and boat handling advice so all of you feel confident so your passengers feel comfortable with you at the helm."Check out the key highlights for the partnership:- Social Content: Customers will have full access to hands-on tutorials, behind the scenes content, and more via Boatmart x Captain Sandy’s collaboration efforts. From top boat picks to maritime memories with the captain herself, the social content is certain to be a fan-favorite throughout the duration of this partnership. Follow along on IG @boatmartofficial and @captainsandrayawn - Captain Sandy’s Top Picks on Boatmart: With the influence of Captain Sandy, Boatmart will feature a curated selection of boats for sale, with options suitable for every type of boating enthusiast, from leisure cruisers to high-performance vessels.- Boat Giveaway: Boatmart will host a boat giveaway campaign with Captain Sandy for one lucky winner!Captain Sandy’s Boating Tips: A series of exclusive content, including videos and articles featuring Captain Sandy’s expert tips on boating, safety, and navigation, will be available to Boatmart customers.- Exclusive content in monthly newsletters. To receive these, please subscribe at Boatmart.com.The partnership is set to roll out in phases, with more exciting announcements and events planned in the coming months. Boatmart and Captain Sandy look forward to bringing an elevated boating experience to fans and customers alike.For more information on the partnership and to explore Boatmart’s selection of boats, visit Boatmart.com and follow @boatmartofficial and @captainsandrayawn on Instagram.About BoatmartPowered by Trader Interactive, Boatmart is a next-generation marketplace that connects marine dealers and buyers for a seamless experience. With Trader Interactive's industry expertise, Boatmart offers a high-quality shopping experience with fast-loading pages and intuitive navigation through various categories, price ranges, and locations. For more information, visit Boatmart.com or contact the team at marketing@boatmart.com. For media inquiries, please reach out to the contact below.

