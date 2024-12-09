Second Half of Maryland’s Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Season Opens December 21

December 9, 2024

Photo by Ryan Deangler, submitted to the 2022 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The second part of Maryland’s split muzzleloader deer hunting season will open Dec. 21 and run through Jan. 4. The first half of the split season was held in October. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this time.

“The late muzzleloader season provides hunters with another opportunity to pursue one of their favorite pastimes,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Many hunters like the added challenge of the colder temperatures and style of weapons that must be used. The season gives hunters the chance to put additional venison in the freezer and it greatly assists with managing the state’s deer population.”

DNR encourages hunters to consult the 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for information on bag limits, registration procedures, and other regulations. Hunters are also reminded that an antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.

Hunters are reminded that if they intend to pursue sika deer, they must purchase a sika hunting stamp in addition to the muzzleloader stamp. Sika stamps may be purchased online through the department’s online licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration services at 866-344-8889. The sika deer muzzleloader season bag limit is three with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. The sika deer muzzleloader season is open in every county.

During muzzleloader season, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or daylight fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink, a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink, or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available so hunters should check with their deer processors.