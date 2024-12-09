Former Monroe County Corrections Officers Face Official Misconduct Charges

MONROE COUNTY – Two now-former corrections officers with Monroe County are charged with official misconduct following an investigation by TBI special agents.

At the request of then-10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, in 2022, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of the introduction of contraband into the Monroe County Jail. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Caleb Kirkland and Ava Hensley, both corrections officers at the time, as individuals responsible for bringing and/or allowing contraband to be brought into the jail.

On December 4th, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Caleb Anthony Kirkland (DOB 11/24/1993) with one count of Official Misconduct, and Ava Hensley (DOB 02/22/2000) with three counts of Official Misconduct. Each was arrested without incident and booked into the Monroe County Jail. Kirkland was given an OR (own recognizance) bond, and Hensley’s bond was set at $3,000. The investigation remains ongoing.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.