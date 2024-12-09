Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,328 in the last 365 days.

Advantage Chiropractic Introduces Static Traction Therapy for Pain Relief

Static traction therapy services provide pain relief from Advantage Chiropractic.

Static traction therapy provides patients with a gentle, effective solution to chronic back issues and spinal conditions”
— Dr. Dan Watters
COOPERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Chiropractic, a leader in advanced chiropractic care, is excited to offer static traction therapy, a proven treatment for alleviating back and neck pain. This non-invasive therapy gently stretches the spine, helping to reduce pressure, relieve pain, and enhance mobility for individuals dealing with spinal discomfort.

“Static traction therapy provides patients with a gentle, effective solution to chronic back issues and spinal conditions,” says Dr. Daniel Watters, lead chiropractor at Advantage Chiropractic. “Our goal is to support every patient’s journey to better health with innovative and personalized treatments.”

Static traction therapy offers significant benefits for individuals dealing with chronic back and neck pain, herniated discs, sciatica, and spinal compression. This non-invasive treatment gently stretches the spine, reducing pressure on discs and nerves to alleviate discomfort and improve mobility.

By enhancing spinal alignment and flexibility, static traction therapy supports the body's natural healing processes, helping patients recover more effectively from injuries or chronic conditions.

For more information on static traction therapy or to schedule a consultation, visit Advantage Chiropractic's website.

About Advantage Chiropractic:
Advantage Chiropractic, led by Dr. Daniel Watters, stands as a premier chiropractor in Coopersburg, offering exceptional chiropractic care and massage therapy since 1984. Specializing in musculoskeletal dysfunction, the practice enhances patient well-being through a suite of services including chiropractic adjustments, sports massage, rehabilitative exercises, and more. For more information, visit https://www.coopersburgchiropractic.com/.

Dr. Daniel Watters
Advantage Chiropractic
+1 610-282-4777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advantage Chiropractic Introduces Static Traction Therapy for Pain Relief

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more