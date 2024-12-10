Historic Partnership Secures Nearly 4,000 Acres for Conservation and Future Public Recreation in Southern Indiana

A panorama looking south from the northern end of the property at Busseron Creek Fish & Wildlife Area Aerial views of lakes that dot the property at Busseron Creek Fish & Wildlife Area One of many lakes on the property at Busseron Creek Fish & Wildlife Area in Sullivan County

A groundbreaking collaboration has permanently protected 3,950 acres near the Lake Glendora Test Facility (LGTF) in Southern Indiana

Protecting this land secures environmental benefits for generations while strengthening national security and the region’s resilience.” — Michael Spalding

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking collaboration has permanently protected 3,950 acres near the Lake Glendora Test Facility (LGTF) in Southern Indiana, creating the new Busseron Creek Fish & Wildlife Area, which will be open to the public in 2025. The newly protected land will safeguard vital ecosystems and enhance future public recreational opportunities. The Busseron Creek project, spearheaded by the Conservation Law Center (CLC) and its Southern Indiana Sentinel Landscape (SISL) initiative and powered by a multimillion-dollar investment by The Conservation Fund (TCF), demonstrates the power of

partnerships in advancing conservation and community resilience.

The newly conserved land in Sullivan County, once part of Minnehaha Fish and Wildlife Area, is a cornerstone for biodiversity, clean water, and flood mitigation through its extensive wetlands. The property’s transfer from TCF to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ensures it will support public activities in the future such as hunting, hiking, kayaking, and bird watching, while also contributing to climate resilience and ecological health.

“Powered by partnerships, the permanent protection of Busseron Creek Fish & Wildlife Area is a win for conservation and a win for Indiana, returning nearly 4,000 acres of land for all Hoosiers to enjoy,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “Whether you enjoy hunting, fishing, or viewing Indiana’s magnificent wildlife, we look forward to welcoming Hoosiers and visitors alike to Busseron Creek when the property opens to the public in 2025.”

At the heart of this effort was the CLC, leveraging its legal and strategic expertise to ensure the protection of this critical landscape, working alongside TCF as it negotiated the complex transaction for land valued at more than $12 million. Michael Spalding, SISL Coordinator for CLC, highlighted the achievement’s significance:

“This project exemplifies what can be accomplished when organizations unite under a shared vision. Protecting this land secures environmental benefits for generations while strengthening national security and the region’s resilience.”

In late 2022, SISL identified an at-risk 191-acre parcel listed for sale on the open real estate market which was part of a larger 4,000-acre holding. Recognizing the urgent need to prevent land fragmentation, SISL and its partners secured funding and negotiated the acquisition from American Land Holdings of Indiana, a subsidiary of Peabody Energy. This approach ensured the land’s ecological integrity and continuity for conservation. TCF provided immediate funding to secure the land for future public ownership, a critical investment that made the protection of this land truly viable. In addition to the CLC and TCF, the partnership included key contributions from the Department of Defense’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program acting through the US Navy, US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Program, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the State of Indiana, and a competitive grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through Walmart’s Acres for America Program. “The Conservation Fund was glad to partner with SISL to secure this important property for conservation,” said Emy Brawley, VP and Regional Director for TCF. “Protecting a site this large provides so much for so many. From recreation-based economic development to wildlife habitat to military readiness – this is the business of conservation, and it’s where TCF shines.”

“Walmart’s Acres for America program is excited to be part of the innovative collaboration that made the Busseron Creek project possible,” said Ryan Pettigrew, Senior Manager, Walmart U.S. Real Estate and Acres for America. “Acres for America aims to protect vital natural habitat and provide access to outdoor recreation, and this project will do just that in Southern Indiana for generations to come.”

“The Nature Conservancy is proud to have helped set the wheels in motion for this project, and we’re honored to have worked with this group of partners,” said Larry Clemens, state director for TNC in Indiana. “As with TNC projects throughout the state, this investment in outdoor recreation and conservation will leave a permanent legacy for the natural heritage of Indiana.”

The US Navy’s REPI funding and strategic support were central to the success of this initiative, aligning with its partnership within the Sentinel Landscapes program in Indiana promoting compatible land uses surrounding Southern Indiana’s military installations. By protecting the Busseron Creek watershed and surrounding lands, the US Navy has not only safeguarded key natural resources but also reinforced its commitment to ensure environmental sustainability near defense operations.

“The Busseron Creek Conservation Project and REPI program have allowed critical mission support and warfighter readiness to continue at LGTF while strengthening our community and conservation partnerships,” said CDR Luis Martinez, Installation Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity Crane.

“We celebrate this innovative and collaborative effort by numerous organizations to enable military encroachment protections while providing community enhancement, conservation, and environmental stewardship.”

The transfer of the property to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife ensures its stewardship now, with public access to follow at some point in the future. Once fragmented and at risk of development, the land will offer Southern Indiana residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with nature while benefiting from the area’s clean air, clean water, and flood protection. The conserved area represents a victory for both nature and community well-being.

About the Southern Indiana Sentinel Landscape

The Southern Indiana Sentinel Landscape (SISL), led by the Conservation Law Center, is a collaboration of diverse partners who are advancing the pace and scale of conservation throughout a three and a half million-acre swath of south-central Indiana to protect military missions on four critical installations and ranges. SISL works to preserve and protect military missions, support sustainable farming and forestry, restore and sustain ecosystems, ensure thriving human communities, and improve climate resiliency.

