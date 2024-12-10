Revitalizing Cincinnati: webFEAT Complete Joins Keep Cincinnati Beautiful to Refresh 1000 Hands Playground

webFEAT Complete partners with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful to revitalize Pleasant Ridge’s 1000 Hands Playground, enhancing the space for local families.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1000 Hands Playground at Pleasant Ridge Community Center received a vibrant makeover thanks to a community-driven volunteer project led by Keep Cincinnati Beautiful (KCB) The initiative aimed to restore the beloved wooden playground and surrounding fencing, ensuring it remains a safe and welcoming space for families in the community. Volunteers also assembled and painted new picnic tables to enhance the park’s amenities.webFEAT Complete, a Cincinnati-based digital marketing agency, proudly joined this effort, contributing their time and enthusiasm to the revitalization project. The webFEAT Complete team spent the day painting, assembling picnic tables, and assisting with cleanup efforts to leave the playground in top shape for local families."At webFEAT Complete, we believe in giving back to the community we serve," said Michelle Selnick, Founder and CEO of webFEAT Complete. "Partnering with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful on this project aligns perfectly with our values. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts make a visible difference in the neighborhood."The day was filled with teamwork and camaraderie, with volunteers enjoying refreshments and pizza provided by Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Together, they brought new life to the playground, demonstrating the power of community collaboration.About webFEAT CompleteFounded in 1999, webFEAT Complete specializes in website design, SEO, social media management, hosting, email marketing, and all things digital marketing. Committed to innovation and community service, the company has become Cincinnati’s trusted digital marketing leader. Learn more at webfeatcomplete.com About Keep Cincinnati BeautifulKeep Cincinnati Beautiful (KCB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving neighborhoods through education, revitalization, and environmental stewardship programs. Their mission is to foster pride and enhance the beauty of Cincinnati’s communities.

