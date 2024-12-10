LONG BEACH CHORALE PRESENTS THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PREMIERE OF BEFANA BY KIRKE MECHEM

Befana: A Christmas Fable by Kirke Mechem. Performed by the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra

A Festive Holiday Concert Featuring our Chamber Orchestra, Long Beach Youth Chorus, and Joyful Surprises!

Befana is a delightful departure from traditional holiday fare, blending heart and musical brilliance.” — Matthew Martinez

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate the season with the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra as they present a unique twist on holiday cheer! On Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, at 4:00 PM, the ensemble will bring to life the Southern California premiere of Befana by renowned American composer Kirke Mechem.This vibrant work reimagines a cherished Italian legend, telling the story of Befana, a magical figure who embarks on a whimsical journey to deliver holiday joy. With our fabulous chamber orchestra, the angelic voices of the Long Beach Youth Chorus, and the Long Beach Chorale’s signature artistry, this performance promises to touch and enchant audiences of all ages.“Befana is a delightful departure from traditional holiday fare, blending heart and musical brilliance,” says Long Beach Chorale Artistic Director Matthew Martinez. “It’s an unusual, yet familiar and inspiring way to ring in the holidays with family and friends.”The program will also feature beloved seasonal favorites, showcasing the versatility and warmth of the Chorale and Chamber Orchestra. Audiences can expect a celebration brimming with festive spirit and musical excellence.WHEN:• Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 4:00 PM• Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:00 PMWHERE:Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 N Studebaker Rd., Long Beach, CA, 90808TICKETS:Tickets are available online at longbeachchorale.org . Reserve your seats early—this holiday event is sure to sell out!ABOUT THE LONG BEACH CHORALEThe Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1988 and is currently under the direction of Matthew Martinez. Called “our best local chorus” by the Grunion Gazette, the Chorale is in its fourth decade as a Long Beach arts institution and was honored in 2023 by the City of Long Beach and Long Beach Heritage as a Legacy business.LBCCO has earned a reputation as a leading choral ensemble through presenting thoughtful and impeccable performances of a wide range of music from all eras of the choral repertoire. The Chorale has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Museum of Art, Rancho Los Alamitos, and with the Long Beach Opera. The LBCCO is Long Beach’s only all-volunteer community masterworks chorus.

