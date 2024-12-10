SPT Labtech’s fast barcode scanner now integrates with eLabNext’s lab platform for improved efficiency

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, eLabNext announced that its customizable Digital Laboratory Platform can integrate with SPT Labtech’s compact, user-friendly barcode reader, BioMicroLab Scan.

The free add-on can be accessed through the eLabMarketplace, eLabNext’s application library for extending and personalizing platform functionality, enabling users to rapidly scan and decode the broadest range of tube racks on the market, including cryotubes, cryovials, cryoboxes, glass vials, and ANSI/SLAS microplate standard labware.

By adding the BioMicroLab Scan application to eLabNext’s platform, users can work with confidence, knowing that sample identification, even for extensive sample libraries, is taken care of.

The connection between the BioMicroLab Scan and eLabNext also gives users a quick and easy way of storing integral sample data in the platform. Automatic transfer of information ensures research integrity and data integrity so scientists can focus more time and effort on other tasks.

“The integration of the BioMicroLab Scan with eLabNext will bring seamless data tracking to more labs,” says Cory Tiller, Product Manager for Sample Management at SPT Labtech. “The combination of eLabNext’s approachable platform and the Scan’s flexibility means that any lab with 2D barcoded tubes can go from sample creation to inventory update in moments.”

“Today’s labs require seamless automation and integrations, so we’re always on the lookout for any tool that helps our users circumvent issues with sample management and tracking,” comments Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “By allowing users to integrate the BioMicroLab Scan with our platform, they can secure their samples with one of the most versatile laboratory barcode readers on the market, and scale their lab operations efficiently.”

The BioMicroLab Scan can capture and decode SBS format racks in less than 1 second and 81/100/196 cryobox formats in less than 2 seconds. It also features compatibility with cold environments, which is essential for any laboratory personnel in the life science industry and users of the eLabNext platform.

About eLabNext:

eLabNext is a Digital Lab Platform (DLP), that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com.

About SPT Labtech:

SPT Labtech makes products that transform the way scientists work. For over 25 years, our expert scientists, engineers, and business innovators have created innovative solutions for liquid handling, sample preparation, and management that help accelerate research and make a real difference to human health. We work collaboratively with our customers, building trusted relationships that enable us to deliver exceptional, personalized experiences designed for real-world challenges in the lab.

