BioSteel & Matterhorn Fit Launch ALL-PATH Series to Empower Hockey’s Next Generation

Three Premier Events in 2026 Will Unite CHL and NCAA Coaches to Provide Unprecedented Opportunities for Aspiring Athletes

At BioSteel, we fuel the next generation of athletes with premium nutrition. Partnering with Matterhorn Fit for the All Path Series inspires young players and supports their success on and off ice.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , a global leader in sports nutrition and hydration, has announced an exciting partnership with Matterhorn Fit , a pioneer in athlete rehabilitation and performance, to launch the Matterhorn Fit All Path Series powered by BioSteel, an innovative hockey showcase program that will take place in 2026. Spanning three Canadian provinces—Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta—this series will give aspiring hockey players unparalleled access to recruitment opportunities, academic insights, and elite coaching from NCAA and Canadian Hockey League (CHL) programs.This partnership represents a significant milestone for BioSteel, furthering its commitment to empowering the next generation of athletes. The Matterhorn All Path Series powered by BioSteel will provide hockey players with a comprehensive platform to develop their skills, build relationships with top-tier coaches, and explore multiple pathways to collegiate and professional hockey success.Revolutionizing Hockey Development with the Matterhorn Fit All Path SeriesThe Matterhorn Fit All Path Series powered by BioSteel introduces a groundbreaking collaboration between NCAA and CHL coaches, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic and athletic advancement.The series will feature three marquee events:Matterhorn Fit All Path Ontario powered by BioSteel (Windsor)Matterhorn Fit All Path Quebec powered by BioSteel (Montreal)Matterhorn Fit All Path Western powered by BioSteel (Calgary)Each event will deliver a premier showcase experience, enabling players to engage with expert coaching, receive real-time feedback, and gain insights into recruitment processes, academic requirements, and expectations from both leagues. By creating a platform for collaboration, the series also fosters stronger connections between NCAA and CHL programs, strengthening the future of hockey development in North America.Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:"At BioSteel, we’re committed to fueling the next generation of athletes with premium sports nutrition and by supporting initiatives that align with our mission. Partnering with Matterhorn Fit for the Matterhorn Fit All Path Series powered by BioSteel is an exciting opportunity to inspire young players and their families while providing them with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the ice."Building on a Legacy of ExcellenceMatterhorn Fit, co-founded by former professional hockey player Ryan Vesce and renowned strength coach Sean Sullivan, has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional outcomes through its proprietary rehabilitation methods and world-class hockey events. Its signature showcases,the All-Ivy Showcase and All-Ivy Futures, have garnered widespread attention for creating a platform for academically focused NCAA prospects. These events, known for the first-class experience and top-notch competition, have become a critical component of a player's journey to securing a spot in top collegiate programs.The Matterhorn Fit All Path Series builds on this legacy, expanding Matterhorn Fit’s reach to provide even more young athletes with access to high-level competition and timely information to help.Ryan Vesce, Co-Founder of Matterhorn Fit, commented:"This partnership with BioSteel allows us to take our showcases to the next level. The Matterhorn Fit All Path Ontario, Quebec, and Western events will offer players, families, and coaches a transformative experience, connecting them with the best opportunities in the sport. We’re proud to partner with a brand like BioSteel that shares our passion for elevating athletes’ journeys."About BioSteelBioSteel is a trusted leader in sports nutrition, offering premium, clean-label hydration, protein, and recovery products. Known for its transparency and commitment to quality, BioSteel fuels athletes at every stage of their journey, from grassroots sports to the professional level. By supporting initiatives like the Matterhorn Fit All Path Series, BioSteel continues to lead the way in empowering young talent and fostering excellence within the sports community. For more information, visit www.biosteel.com About Matterhorn FitMatterhorn Fit is a first-to-market leader in neurological rehabilitation and performance, transforming lives through its innovative Matterhorn Method. Known for their world-class events and integrative performance facilities, Matterhorn Fit continues to redefine excellence in sports. For more information, visit www.matterhornfit.com Media ContactsMatterhorn FitKate Hirschfieldpress@matterhornfit.commatterhornfitevents.com

The Matterhorn Fit ALL-PATH Series powered by BioSteel

