Staying Safe After the Floodwaters Retreat

Stay Informed

Stay informed by monitoring updates from local authorities and follow their instructions. Have a plan in case you need to evacuate, and do not attempt to return home until local authorities declare it is safe.

Travel

Avoid unnecessary travel and keep off the roads unless it is an emergency. Remember, floodwaters can be deceptively deep and powerful enough to sweep away vehicles, putting you and others at risk. Check TripCheck.com for road conditions.

Assess the Damage

Before entering your property, carefully inspect for structural damage, such as cracks in walls, ceilings, and foundations. Take detailed photographs and videos of all damage before removing debris or beginning cleanup. Thorough documentation is crucial for filing claims with insurance companies. When it comes to photos and videos, more is always better—capture as much as possible to support your recovery efforts.

Don’t Spark a Fire

Make sure the main power and gas are turned off to the building. Do not turn the electricity back on if any power outlets are below the flood line. If outlets have been under water and you turn the power back on before disconnecting them, they can spark and set your house on fire. This is one of the leading causes of home loss after a flood. Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system before restoring power.

Protect Yourself

During cleanup, wear heavy work gloves, a respirator, protective clothing, and sturdy boots, especially when handling moldy debris. Avoid walking or driving through floodwater and keep children away from it. Floodwater is often contaminated with harmful bacteria and chemicals that can cause serious illness. Additionally, it can hide hazards and pose a drowning risk, even in shallow areas.

If It Absorbs Water Throw It Out

Contact your home/renter's insurance company to see if you have cleanup assistance coverage on your policy. If you are cleaning up, make sure to toss any soft items that cannot be cleaned or disinfected, such as clothes, pillows, mattresses, carpets, and stuffed toys, as they can harbor mold and bacteria.

Use a wet-dry shop vacuum, sump pump, or other equipment to remove standing water. Ensure the area is dry to prevent mold growth. Ventilate the space with fans and dehumidifiers to speed up the drying process. This may be a good time to review your insurance policy too!

Health and Hygiene

Keep your hands clean to avoid infections. Make sure you are covering any cuts with waterproof gloves. If there's a boil water advisory, strictly follow the guidance to ensure your drinking water is safe.

How Will You Pay for It?

Natural disasters like floods, wildfires, and earthquakes can strike without warning, causing significant damage to your home and belongings. One of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself is to ensure your insurance policy provides the coverage you need.

Reach out to your insurance company to start the claims process as soon as possible. Visit FEMA’s Survivor’s Road to Recovery pages to learn more about the steps you will need to take to access assistance.

Don't hesitate to seek help from local resources, friends, and family.

Mental Health

Floods can be deeply traumatic, and it’s essential to prioritize your mental well-being as you navigate the aftermath. Give yourself the space to process what happened—it’s natural to feel a wide range of emotions, from anger to sadness or frustration.

Connect with friends, family, and your community for support. If you find it difficult to cope, don’t hesitate to contact a mental health professional. Support is available, and asking for help is a sign of strength. When you can, engage in activities that bring you comfort and a sense of normalcy, such as hobbies or exercise.

Recovery takes time, both physically and emotionally. Give yourself grace and remember that healing is a process. Visit Ready.gov for more tips on Coping with Disaster.

More Resources: