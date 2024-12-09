Staying Safe as Water Rises

Evacuate immediately if advised

Follow guidance from local officials and authorities and follow their instructions carefully. If you are advised to evacuate, do so immediately without hesitation to ensure your safety. Use designated routes provided by ORAlert.gov and TripCheck.com, and stick to recommended evacuation routes, which are more likely to be safe and clear.

Avoid floodwaters

Avoid walking or driving through floodwater. Even shallow water can be dangerous. Just six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, while a foot of water can make vehicles float. Two feet of moving water is powerful enough to sweep away most vehicles, putting lives at serious risk.

Secure utilities

If it's safe, turn off gas, electricity, and water to prevent potential hazards. If possible, elevate major appliances like water heaters and furnaces above potential flood levels. Find out more about How to Prepare for Flooding before the water starts to rise.

Move to higher ground

If evacuation is not possible, find a safe shelter immediately. Move to the highest level of your home or building to avoid rising floodwaters, but avoid basements and lower floors, as they are more prone to flooding. Stay in your shelter and remain there until authorities confirm it is safe to leave.

Stay informed

Stay informed by monitoring alerts and weather forecasts. Sign up for notifications at ORAlert.gov and ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are enabled on your cell phone. Always rely on official and trusted sources for information, such as the National Weather Service (NWS) and your local or Tribal emergency management officials, to stay updated and make informed decisions during emergencies.

Be cautious of misinformation by fact-checking rumors and social media memes. If a post triggers an immediate emotional reaction like anger or fear, it might not be accurate and could be designed as 'rage bait.' Always verify information through trusted, official sources.

Keep an emergency radio on hand that receives signals from AM/FM/SW and NOAA. Weather radios are available for under $40. These compact devices often come with built-in solar panels, can run on backup batteries, or hand-cranking and serve multiple functions as a flashlight and power bank for your cell phone.

Keep safety in mind

Turn off all utilities if time and safety allow. Shut off gas, electricity, and water to minimize potential hazards. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water, as electrocution is a serious risk during floods. If your home has experienced flooding, do not turn the power back on until a licensed electrician has inspected the system and replaced any outlets that were submerged. Electrical fires are a common risk after floods, often caused by damaged outlets or wiring being re-energized too soon. For more details, read How to Stay Safe After the Floodwaters Retreat.

Tell people where you are

Inform family, friends, and emergency contacts about your location and status as soon as possible. Did you know that using social media or text messaging instead of phone calls can help preserve your phone's battery life? These methods consume less power and are often more reliable during emergencies.

Be Prepared for Rapid Changes

Be aware of rapidly changing conditions. Flood conditions can change quickly. Stay alert and be ready to move to higher or safer ground at a moment's notice if the situation worsens.

Mental Health and Stress Management

Remaining calm in a crisis is crucial. Keep a clear head by practicing deep breathing and focusing on the steps needed to stay safe. Assist those around you, particularly children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities, to ensure everyone’s safety.

More Resources: