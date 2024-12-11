RevenueKey Management Starts Revolutionary Rental Income Guarantee Program Turning Properties Into Lucrative Businesses

RevenueKey, a Florida Based Vacation Rental Management Company Starts Revolutionary Rental Income Guarantee Program Turning Properties Into Lucrative Businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevenueKey, a Florida based vacation rental management company, has announced an aggressive new program that’s a virtual must have for property owners in Florida and throughout the United States. In recent years, property owners have been benefiting from the considerable additional rental income associated with short term rentals, versus the old guard, traditional leases.Short term vacation rentals have yielded an average of 68% more than traditional leases. For those property owners that needed the assurance of teaming up with the right vacation rental management company that will provide a minimum monthly rental guarantee, at long last the wait is over. RevenueKey is putting their money where their mouths are in providing a pre determined minimum monthly rental income for their clients, in combination with RevenueKey’s full service management of the property.The way it works is that RevenueKey ( www.revenuekey.com ) and the property owner agree in advance to a fair market value of what the property would yield on an annual lease basis. That amount becomes the benchmark for the minimum rental income guaranteed to the property owner. All rental income yielded from RevenueKey listing the property across all sales platforms, above the benchmark amount is split between the property owner and RevenueKey on a percentage basis; about 50/50.Andrew Zorn, one of the founders of RevenueKey, has disclosed that this program has become extremely popular with their clients and that “there seems to be no limit to the participation from property owners looking for a great return on their investment We are very proud of this program and how it has strengthened the relationships we have with our clients”.With the real estate market having become very stagnant; existing home sales at their lowest rate since 2009, property owners are seeking income from a reliable source that provides them with a fantastic return and the comfort of knowing that they can sleep well with their property being professionally managed. RevenueKey has found the sweet spot and is rewarding property owners accordingly. To discuss your property with a RevenueKey specialist, you may contact them at 877-777-9002 or email info@revenuekey.com

RevenueKey turns rental properties into lucrative businesses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.