RegulatingAI to Drive Ethical AI Governance Dialogs with Global Leaders at Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF)

Co-organized by Club de Madrid, the Forum to witness attendance of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers from over 40 countries

MADRID, SPAIN, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI, a US-based Non-Profit dedicated to the democratization of Artificial Intelligence and fostering ethical AI practices, will play a pivotal role in enabling discussions around ethical AI Governance at the Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) 2024 co-organized by Club de Madrid. The event takes place on December 11-12, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.The forum, themed as “Collective Action for One Future”, will bring together over 130 political leaders including democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, dignitaries, and experts from more than 40 countries. It will feature discussions on pressing global challenges such as global cooperation, green technology, global security, sustainable development, and many more.Sanjay Puri, Founder and President of RegulatingAI, will share his insights as a key panelist in the session “AI & Green Technology for Progress and Development”. Serving as a global catalyst, RegulatingAI is driving transformative conversations around AI democratization. Since its inception, the non-profit has remained steadfastly dedicated to advancing fair and ethical global AI governance through collaboration and thought leadership by enabling dialogs globally around this subject.Sanjay Puri expressed his anticipation, stating, “I am looking forward to sharing insights at the Imperial Springs International Forum and contributing to meaningful discussions on the future of AI governance. Our strategic partnership with Club de Madrid exemplifies our commitment to fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and thought leaders to shape AI’s role in creating a fair, sustainable, and inclusive global future.”“The world faces serious challenges in peace and security, climate change and the economy, and we must address them. Only collective action can solve these crises, which is why the central theme is "Collective Action for a Common Future”, expressed Danilo Türk, Former President of Slovenia (2007- 2012) and President of Club de Madrid.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on empowering regulators, advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders through education and awareness, with a mission to democratize AI governance.Contact:

