At White House Tribal Nations Summit, USDA Delivers on Actions to Empower Indian Country

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced ways that the Biden-Harris Administration is delivering on Tribal requests to empower Tribal Nations, citizens, and organizations. Secretary Vilsack made the announcements at the 2024 White House Tribal Nations Summit, the foremost government-to-government gathering between the U.S. Government and the 574 federally recognized Tribal Nations.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has listened to Tribal Nations, and USDA is proud to answer with actions that empower Tribal Nation self-determination and food sovereignty,” said Secretary Vilsack. “These USDA actions – from co-stewardship agreements with national forests to marketing Tribally produced food and agriculture businesses – help to create a stronger food system in Indian Country and honor our trust responsibility to Tribal Nations.”

Today, Secretary Vilsack announced new USDA investments, including $20 million in U.S. Forest Service awards to Tribes to facilitate access to emerging climate markets that support forest management activities. Additionally, USDA and the National Intertribal Food Business Center (NIFBC) announced the availability of $25 million in Business Builder grants to support coordination, technical assistance, and capacity building for small and mid-sized food and farm business across Indian Country. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) also announced grant awards to help Tribal land-grant colleges become centers of scientific inquiry and learning for remote and rural Tribal communities through the Tribal College Research Grant Program. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced an updated rule to make watershed conservation investments more accessible to Alaska Native Villages, Tribes, and Tribal organizations.

Coinciding with the White House Tribal Nations Summit, the White House released a report on Biden-Harris Administration actions in support of Indian country. USDA today is also sharing a list of notable USDA actions (PDF, 153 KB) across categories such as self-determination, forestry, farming and ranching, food sovereignty, youth development and education, and business and community development.

Forest landowner support to Indigenous communities

The USDA Forest Service will invest $20 million to help federally recognized Tribes and Alaska Native Corporations and Villages access financial resources through emerging private markets for forest resilience, climate mitigation, water quality, carbon sequestration and more. The funding was made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and recipients were selected through a competitive process administered by the USDA Forest Service. Of the total funding, the agency is awarding $16.4 million to 10 Tribal recipients. Additionally, $3.6 million will be awarded to First Nations Development Institute, serving as a pass-through partner to advance efforts in connecting Tribes with emerging private climate markets. These investments fund work on Tribal lands and complement USDA’s commitment to advance co-stewardship of national forests and grasslands. Learn more at the Forest Landowner Support web site.

Business Builder Grants for Indian Country farm and food businesses

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and the National Intertribal Food Business Center (NIFBC) announced the availability of $25 million in Business Builder grants to support small and mid-sized farm and food businesses across Indian Country. These grants aim to fund projects that increase business viability, develop regional market opportunities, and expand value chain capacity. NIFBC will conduct up to four rounds of non-competitive subawards to distribute funds based on successful completion of technical assistance tracks that address challenges unique to the 574 federally recognized Tribal Nations. This funding is part of the $124 million in Business Builder grants being offered through USDA’s 12 Regional Food Business Centers. Business Builder grants support a more resilient, diverse, and competitive food system by providing localized assistance to access local and regional supply chains, including linking producers to wholesalers and distributors. For more information visit the AMS Regional Food Business Centers web site.

Investing in Tribal colleges

This year marks the 30th anniversary since Tribal colleges joined the land-grant college network through the Equity in Educational Land-Grant Status Act of 1994. This Act authorized Tribal colleges and universities to receive federal support and train future agricultural professionals. Today, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced nearly $1.3 million in awards through the Tribal College Research Grant Program. A grant to Diné College in Tsaile, Arizona will conduct research on woodland and forest restoration and strengthen Tribal college collaboration in agriculture and forestry research. Another grant project at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo, Montana will investigate the impact of bison on the Montana grasslands, novel research of interest to the Selis, Ksanka, and Qlispe people. A grant to United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota will investigate the growing problem of invasive grasses in the Northern Great Plains through hands-on research, professional development, and collaboration with experts from USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and Portland State University to benefit both local Tribal and scientific communities. Additional funds may be awarded after the fiscal year 2024 grant program closes on December 31, 2024. Learn more at the NIFA Tribal College Program web site.

Making conservation programs work better for Tribes

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) today announced enhancements to its watershed program aimed at improving access for Alaska Native Villages, Tribes, and Tribal organizations to secure funding for infrastructure and recovery projects. NRCS updated its program rule for the Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) Program and Watershed Rehabilitation Program to no longer require eminent domain authority for Tribes. Not all Tribes have eminent domain authority, which has long been a barrier for Tribes to apply as a project sponsor. Through this change, 30 Tribes and Tribal organizations, currently undertaking watershed projects in nine states, now have a path to move forward.

