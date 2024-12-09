APlus Housing Takes Bold Step Toward Sustainability with Canned Water Initiative

By switching to canned water, we’re taking a meaningful step toward reducing plastic waste, and we hope to inspire others in our industry to do the same.” — Kathy Brekke

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APlus Housing, a leader in Seattle corporate housing solutions, has announced a significant step toward reducing its environmental impact by replacing plastic water bottles in its offices with eco-friendly canned water. As part of this initiative, APlus Housing is calling on corporate housing companies nationwide to join them in reducing plastic waste and embracing sustainable practices.CEO Kathy Brekke, a passionate advocate for environmental protection, spearheaded the initiative as part of APlus Housing’s broader commitment to sustainability. “Our planet is facing a critical challenge, and businesses must take responsibility,” said Brekke. “By switching to canned water, we’re taking a meaningful step toward reducing plastic waste, and we hope to inspire others in our industry to do the same. Together, we can make a tangible difference for future generations.”Canned water offers a recyclable alternative to single-use plastic bottles, aligning with APlus Housing’s mission to reduce its environmental footprint while providing high-quality service. This initiative is part of a broader company-wide strategy to embrace sustainability in daily operations, from energy-efficient housing to waste reduction efforts.APlus Housing is challenging other corporate housing providers across the country to follow suit and make similar commitments to sustainability. The company believes that collective action within the industry can create a significant positive impact on the environment.If you’re a corporate housing company interested in joining the initiative, please be sure to let the APlus Housing team know by engaging with their LinkedIn updates regarding this initiative at https://www.linkedin.com/company/2436099/

