New Canadian Immigration Law Firm, Zohil-Morton Law, Now Offering Legal Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zohil-Morton Law, a newly established Canadian immigration law firm, is now providing legal services to individuals, families, and businesses navigating the complexities of Canadian immigration. The firm offers legal assistance for temporary and permanent immigration matters, including work permits, temporary visas, study permits, permanent residence applications, and Canadian citizenship.Founded by Cristina Zohil-Morton , LLB, LLM, the firm addresses a growing need for reliable immigration legal guidance. As immigration policies continue to evolve, individuals and businesses must meet specific regulatory requirements, including Labour Market Impact Assessment criteria for employers, work and study permit eligibility for foreign skilled workers, Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program criteria for individuals, and procedural steps for family sponsorships. Investors and entrepreneurs seeking to establish businesses in Canada must also comply with federal and provincial immigration programs.Cristina Zohil-Morton is a Canadian immigration law specialist with an LLM from the University of Law and an LLB from the University of Birmingham, in England. She gained her experience working at the largest global immigration law firm. Since being called to the Ontario Bar in March 2024, she has built a reputation for professionalism and legal expertise. Fluent in English, French, and Spanish, she works with a diverse range of clients, offering tailored immigration solutions.For more information on immigration legal services, visit www.zomolaw.ca , or contact Cristina at cristina@zomolaw.ca.About Zohil-Morton LawZohil-Morton Law is a Canadian immigration law firm providing legal services related to temporary and permanent immigration matters, including work permits, family sponsorships, economic immigration, temporary residence, and citizenship. The firm helps individuals and businesses navigate the immigration process while ensuring compliance with Canadian regulations.

