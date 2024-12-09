DNREC Approves Permits for US Wind Offshore Project

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has approved multiple permit applications and authorization requests from wind energy developer US Wind, Inc., allowing the Delaware components of its proposed Maryland offshore wind project to move forward.

The approved permits and authorizations are outlined in DNREC Secretary’s Order No. 2024-W-0051. The decision was informed by applicable state laws and regulations, science and a transparent permitting process that incorporated public engagement and thorough review by DNREC subject-matter experts.

US Wind’s Maryland offshore wind project includes approximately 15 miles of export cables under the state’s subaqueous jurisdiction.

As part of the permitting process, DNREC published a public notice in newspapers and on its website. DNREC held a community information session and a formal public hearing, receiving more than 400 comments during the public comment period from April to September 2024. Public feedback helped shape DNREC’s review and final decision.

As conditions of the permits, US Wind will be required to:

Perform detailed monitoring and reporting during both construction and operations.

Provide compensatory mitigation activities and funding to address potential environmental concerns and public use impacts.

Follow an approved Emergency Response Plan for actions related to unanticipated occurrences.

Establish financial assurance to provide for any future decommissioning activities.

Key elements of the compensatory mitigation package include:

Fish and shellfish studies and population monitoring.

Recreational access facilities improvements throughout the inland bays.

The establishment of a maintenance and research fund.

Funding in support of the development and operation of a commercial shellfish docking facility.

Annual funding to the aquaculture startup grant fund.

Financial contributions for fisherperson compensation claims.

Funding to support the construction and operation of a submerged aquatic vegetation restoration facility.

Financial support for habitat restoration and shoreline protection projects in the Inland Bays.

Funding for training and infrastructure improvements needed to support the Emergency Response Plan.

The approved permits include the following:

Subaqueous Lands Permit

Wetlands Permit

Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit

For more information about the project, visit de.gov/uswind. For supporting documents from the public hearing, visit de.gov/1Ut.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.