Attorney General Bonta, Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan, Introduce Legislation to Require Social Media Warning Labels

Bill to raise public awareness, turn the tide of a growing public health crisis

SAN FRANCISCO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) today introduced Assembly Bill 56 (AB 56), legislation that would arm people with clear information about the risks of social media for kids and teens. Adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression and anxiety. AB 56 would require social media companies to disclose this risk to users by adding a warning label to their platforms to ensure consumers have equitable access to information that may affect their health.

“Social media companies have demonstrated an unwillingness to tackle the mental health crisis, instead digging in deeper into harnessing addictive features and harmful content for the sake of profits. It is our responsibility to make sure consumers have access to information that may affect their health, so they can make the best choices for themselves and their families," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Social media warning labels are an equitable and transparent way to communicate the risks that social media engagement poses to young users. Warning labels alone are not a panacea, they are another tool in the toolbox to address the growing mental health crisis and protect future generations of children."

“Social media platforms have built systems designed to keep our children endlessly engaged, often at the expense of their mental health,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan. “This bill shines a light on those harms and ensures that families are equipped with critical information to make informed choices. I’m proud to partner with Attorney General Bonta to prioritize the well-being of California’s youth.”

“Time spent on social media can displace time for other healthful activities, including sleep, exercise, and in-person socialization,” said Dr. Jason Nagata, MD, a pediatrician who specializes in adolescent mental health. “While social media can provide educational content, it can also provide misinformation about health, and expose children to content that damages their mental well-being. These are risks that adolescents and their parents should be aware of."

“When it comes to protecting kids from the risks of social media, California has always been a leader, and that continues today with this legislative proposal to make sure that people who use social media will be warned about its negative effects,” said James P. Steyer, Founder and CEO of Common Sense Media. “Just like we needed seat belts and warning labels for alcohol, we now need digital safety standards for social media platforms. Common Sense Media applauds Attorney General Bonta and Assemblywoman Bauer-Kahan for their leadership, and we look forward to working together to pass this important bill."

A growing body of research links young people’s use of social media platforms to a variety of serious harms, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Algorithm-driven social media use also interferes with adolescents’ daily lives by chronically disrupting their sleep with irresistible algorithmic recommendations, infinite scrolling, and a constant stream of notifications designed to keep kids relentlessly engaged on the platform.

Earlier this year, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on Congress to require a surgeon general’s warning on social media platforms. Attorney General Bonta, joined by a bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general, supported this proposal and argued that by mandating a surgeon general’s warning on algorithm-driven social media platforms, Congress can address the growing youth mental health crisis and protect future generations of Americans. Under AB 56, the black box warning must be displayed to users of all ages upon their first use of the platform and after this, at least once weekly. The warning would be displayed continuously for a duration of at least 90 seconds.

Attorney General Bonta is steadfast in his commitment to create a safer online for children and teens. Today’s action does not stand alone — it is an important piece in the greater arc to protect children online.

In October 2024, Attorney General Bonta co-led a bipartisan coalition of 14 attorneys general in filing separate enforcement actions against TikTok for violations of state consumer protection laws. California’s action alleges that TikTok exploits and harms young users and deceives the public about the social media platform’s dangers. In October 2023, Attorney General Bonta co-led a bipartisan coalition of 33 attorneys general in filing a federal lawsuit against Meta alleging the company designed and deployed harmful features that addict children and teens to their mental and physical detriment, and in November 2023, he announced the public release of a largely unredacted copy of the federal complaint. In September 2024, Attorney General Bonta’s sponsored bill, Senate Bill 976 (SB 976) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. SB 976 provides important new protections for young people in California by resetting the defaults on social media platforms to disfavor addictive algorithmic feeds, notifications, and other addictive design features that lead children and teens to spend hours and hours on their platforms.