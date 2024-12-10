TOP FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY LAUNCHES NEW LIFESTYLE PODCAST “STACY PHILLIPS & FRIENDS” FOCUSING ON WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN

Season one focuses on working women uplifting and empowering women

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the country’s most respected divorce attorneys, Stacy D. Philips, Esq ., today launched her new lifestyle-oriented podcast, “ Stacy Phillips & Friends .” The first season features celebrity guest interviews with Taylor Armstrong and Gemma Touchstone, Dr. Tiffany Moon, LeeAnne Locken, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Vicki Gunvalson, all of whom happen to be famous names from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchises (Beverly Hills, Dallas, and Orange County, respectively). Other episodes feature additional renowned women including world-famous race car driver Zandara Kennedy, and comedian and Hollywood comedy club owner Katie Cazorla.“I am thrilled to host several amazing 'Real Housewives’ from Bravo on my first season. These remarkable women are not only reality TV stars, but also wear many hats, like my other guests and co-hosts, including roles as doctors, businesswomen, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and, in most cases, are leaders in their respective fields and communities,” Phillips said.In each podcast episode, Stacy invites a close friend to join her as co-host to chat about life, fashion, pop culture, relationships, and more. From there, Stacy and her co-hosts dive into a “Kibitz, Kvetch, and Kvell” segment as well as a “Relationship Roundup” where they talk with producer George Griffin about relationships in the recent pop culture news. Interviews with special guests cover a wide range of topics, from pop culture and careers to giving back to our communities. And, Stacy and her guests talk freely about marriage, divorce, work-life balance, and other important family matters women often encounter. In these candid conversations, listeners are reminded of Stacy’s legal experience as a practicing family law attorney at the award-winning national law firm Blank Rome LLP.Note: The content and views expressed in the podcast are those of Stacy D. Phillips and do not reflect or represent the positions, strategies, views, or opinions of Blank Rome LLP.The complete “Stacy Phillips & Friends” podcast season one, 12 Episodes in total, will drop throughout December, including:December 10:Ep. Taylor Armstrong, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of” (RHO) Beverly Hills (BH), author, and “The Naked Truth” podcast co-host, featured with Gemma Touchstone, author, business owner, party planning expertEp. Zandara Kennedy, pioneering woman and outspoken LGBTQ race car driver and auto drifting expertEp. Vicki Gunvalson, original and first cast of RHOOC (Orange County), insurance business ownerEp. Gina Kirshenheiter, RHOOC, mother, entrepreneur, and realtorEp. Katie Cazorla, actress, comedian, and owner of the newly launched “Kookaburra Lounge,” a new Hollywood comedy club and restaurantDecember 17:Ep. Melora Hardin, Emmy Award-nominated actress and designerEp. Dr. Tiffany Moon, RHOD (Dallas), Anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and philanthropistEp. Dr. Kayte Susse, Chiropractor, natural health educator, and activistDecember 24:Ep. Kiaundra Jackson, trained counselor, therapist, media personality, speaker, and non-profit founderEp. Mandy Ingber, actress, author, and trainer to the starsEp. LeeAnne Locken, RHOD, pageant winner, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropistEp. Abbe Feder, business owner, fertility specialist, entrepreneurStacy’s six (6) co-hosts for this first season include (in alphabetical order):- Tanya Acker, attorney and star of TV’s “Hot Bench” and “Tribunal Justice” and her own podcast “The Tanya Acker Show”- Monet Berger, acclaimed Beverly Hills realtor and philanthropist- Bridget Gless Keller, public servant, philanthropist, and jewelry designer- Dr. Tiffany Grunwald, award-winning plastic surgeon (for breast cancer and reconstruction)- Monica Reed, celebrated vocal artist, backup singer to major artists, and volunteer- Dr. Taryn Rose, orthopedic surgeon and high-fashion and functional women’s shoe designerAbout Stacy D. Phillips, Esq.Stacy Phillips is a nationally recognized family law practitioner, handling primarily high-net-worth and high-profile – many would say “celebrity” – divorce cases. She has guided clients through critical transitions in their lives for nearly 40 years, with experience in every facet of family law. Stacy is known for her skilled persuasion, adept negotiation, aggressive advocacy, and compassion in representing her clients, whether in litigation, mediation, or Collaborative Divorce. She is a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. Stacy is Band 1 ranked by Chambers High Net Worth, which states that a client says that she “is at the top of the list of excellent family law attorneys.” Another notes she “has the capability of analyzing the situation, and instead of just litigating, she achieves good results for her clients through negotiation.” She is consistently selected to “Top 10 Southern California Super Lawyers” and “LA’s 500 Most Influential People” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. In 2020, she was named to the “Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame.” In addition to publishing her book, Divorce: It’s All About Control – How to Win the Emotional, Psychological, and Legal Wars (ExecuProv Press), Stacy has been a contributing writer, editorial consultant, and commentator for legal and consumer publications. This fall, Stacy will take the role of Chair for Public Counsel, the LA-based non-profit provider of pro-bono legal services for underserved communities. Stacy is a partner at Blank Rome LLP in Los Angeles (Century City). Note: The Stacy Phillps & Friends podcast is not a firm production; the content and views expressed in the podcast are those of Stacy D. Phillips and her guests and do not reflect or represent the positions, strategies, views, or opinions of Blank Rome LLP.High-res logos, podcast key art, and talent headshots are available upon request.

