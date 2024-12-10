2025 Home Design/Building Forecast from The Plan Collection — Romantic Chic, Thrift Shopping, Screened-in Rooms, Barndos

The retro-modern screened-in room will be a must-have home design feature for 2025.

The Plan Collection’s 2025 Design Trends & Predictions Bring Joy and Nostalgia to the Home

Many of this year's trends remind us of relaxing on the screened-in porch on a rainy day and enjoying time spent together with friends or family.” — Larel Vernazza, Home Design Expert at The Plan Collection

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plan Collection, the pioneer of online home design plans, announces its annual home design and building predictions and trend report. The 2025 trends add excitement and whimsy to the home, from thrift shopping to romance with bold colors and textures, emergency pantries, and retro-modern screened-in rooms. Home building and renovations will embrace mixed metals and the barndominium vibe.“Although interest rates are lower than last year, the uncertainty of a possible increase in lumber prices, due to tariffs on imports from Canada (where the US gets over 40% of its lumber), may keep homeowners where they are and just maximize their square footage,” says The Plan Collection’s Home Design Expert Laurel Vernazza.THRIFT SHOPPING· Generation Z and millennials embrace the Old-World style and the concept of repurposing by shifting more of their budget to thrift shopping. Organic design and sustainability are a must-have for younger generations, but so are creativity and personal style. However, decorating a new apartment or home is expensive. Younger buyers will turn to second-hand stores and thrift shops to create a space they can call their own.ROMANTIC IS BACK· Homeowners have had enough of whites and greys. A return to bolder, darker colors is what families are looking for. Burgundies, greens, and blues in rich tones, paired with textures such as pillows, wallpapers, or curtains, are setting the scene for classic romance.· Pairing these colors with rich wood, natural stones, and softer edges (whether in your furniture or an arched passthrough or bookshelf) makes your room feel warm and romantic.RETRO-CHIC SCREENED-IN ROOMS. Outdoor living is here to stay, but so are the insects and blistering sun. Popular in the 1940s, the screened-in room boldly returns in 2025. The design itself lends it to being a three-season or year-round space. Modern screens are both effective and less visible. For those with a lower budget, the screened-in porch, while feeling less like a room, provides many of the same comforts.EMERGENCY PANTRIES· This may be the sort of 1960s-era nostalgia we would rather forget. Homeowners will add emergency or disaster pantries to their home build or addition. Families are concerned about climate change and extreme weather events. Whether it is in their home or a separate building or bunker in the backyard, homeowners want to be prepared in an emergency.. These pantries host a variety of goods, such as extra food, clothing, blankets, and temporary shelter. They could also have toiletries and other necessities that a family may need in an emergency or disaster, as we saw this past year with two major hurricanes within a week.HOME RENOVATIONS. Mixed Metals. Homeowners looking to jazz up their kitchen or bath this year but don’t want to break the bank, will turn to mixed metals. Buyers will opt for one metal for their hardware but choose a light fixture with chrome or black accents. In the bathroom, envision a mix and match of metals on hardware, towel racks, or light fixtures.. Woven and Meshed Cabinets. An inexpensive option for the kitchen or bath is to swap out the doors and cabinets with the latest trend—woven or mesh cabinets. These mesh fronts add a little whimsy and lighten the room without switching out the physical cabinet.NEW CONSTRUCTION· Barndominiums. Budgets are always the top priority when building a home, and the barndominium build can be easier on the budget, with many of these plans having a simple rectangular, one-level floor plan. Designed with many windows, wonderful outdoor spaces to unwind, relax, or entertain, and open floor plans, the “barndo” style leads right out of the gates.ABOUT THE PLAN COLLECTIONThe Plan Collection offers over 20,000 affordable house plans developed by the nation’s most talented architects and designers. These pre-drawn yet customizable plans allow both builders and those looking to build to develop their dream homes at a lower cost. In addition to the wide selection of available plans, the site offers detailed how-to articles and knowledgeable customer service representatives to help visitors find swift answers to their questions. For more information, visit https://www.theplancollection.com/

