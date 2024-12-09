How can I manage my mental health over Christmas?

There can be extra pressures on your money at Christmas. There can be things like Christmas meals, presents, and nights out to pay for.

Mental health and money are closely linked. There are some simple steps you can take to manage your money.

How can I budget properly?

Setting a budget for the week or month can be helpful. This means looking at:

how much money you have coming in, and

how much money you need to spend on bills and other things like:

Gas and electricity bills Council tax Mortgage or rent Paying things like loans, credit cards, or overdrafts Shopping



Our Mental Health and Money Advice Service have useful information on budgeting on their website. They also have a budget planner to help you.

It can help to plan , and not leave things to the last minute.

, and not leave things to the last minute. It is important to set a budget you can afford and try to stick to it.

and try to stick to it. Make a list of the things that want to buy during the Christmas period. Like party food, outfits and gifts, to get an estimate of cost. This will help you budget.

Some other tips for budgeting your money over the Christmas period:

Compare prices at different shops or on internet sites

at different shops or on internet sites Look online for discount codes

Can I return an item after I have bought it?

After you have bought an item think about if you have stuck to your budget . It can be easy to overspend.

. It can be easy to overspend. After you have bought something, you might be able to return it and get your money back.

and get your money back. Over the Christmas period some retailers give an extended returns period on items.

on items. The returns policy will often be found on the receipt or the retailer’s website .

. Keep tags and receipts intact, in case you need to return items.

You can get more information on your rights about Changing your mind about something you have bought from the Citizens Advice website.

What is jam jar budgeting?

Jam-jar budgeting is a way of managing your money.

You do it by splitting your money into different pots.

These pots can be real or virtual, like in a one bank account, or different bank accounts.

It helps you see how much money you spend on these things.

You can label these pots to cover different expenses, such as:

Shopping Bills Saving Christmas



There are 3 main ways to do jam-jar budgeting:

Using real jam jars or something else to put cash in Having more that one bank account to split money Open a jam-jar bank account

You can find more information on Jam jar budgeting from the Money Advice Hub.

Why can I avoid pay day loans and loan sharks?

What are pay day loans?

Pay day loans are one that you have for a short time. They are usually for smaller amount of money, like a few hundred pounds.

You might find it easy to get a payday loan. But interest rates can be very high. So, you might find it hard to pay it back. If you cannot pay it back on time, charges can be added on top of the interest. You can quickly get into a lot of debt.

There might be other ways to help with short term money issues. Like borrowing from a credit union, an overdraft with your bank, or help from your local authority.

You can find more information on pay day loans, and alternatives to them, from Citizens Advice.

If you have taken out a payday loan and you need advice, see ‘how can I get debt advice?’ below.

What are loans sharks?

A loan shark is an illegal money lender. They often charge very high interest rates, so people find it difficult to pay the money back.

We strongly advise you not to borrow money from a loan shark.

Loan sharks often offer you cash loans without paperwork. They might act friendly to begin with, and you might be tempted to trust them. But they might threaten you if you fall behind on your payments.

This short video from Stop Loan Sharks tells you How to spot a loan shark.

You can find more information on loan sharks from our Mental Health and Money Advice website. It includes what to do if you have borrowed money from a loan shark.

How can I get debt advice?

If you need free, expert, advice on debt, you can contact:

For more advice and information on debt see the Mental Health and Money Advice website.

How can I get benefits advice?

You might be able to apply for new welfare benefits. Or if you are already on welfare benefits, get more income from them.

You can get free, expert, advice from:

For more advice and information on welfare benefits see the Mental Health and Money Advice website.