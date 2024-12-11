Author Releases Two New Novellas, Expanding Literary Portfolio

Only in Malibu Gold Glory Nobility K Bender

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoebe von Satis, an emerging voice in contemporary literature, is excited to announce the release of two new novellas, " Only in Malibu " and " Gold, Glory & Nobility ." These adaptations from full-featured screenplays are now available for purchase worldwide on Amazon and Goodreads."Only in Malibu" invites readers to immerse themselves in the sun-drenched beaches and lively social scene of Malibu. This captivating tale explores themes of love, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of happiness. Phoebe von Satis shares, “I poured my heart into this adaptation, and I truly hope it resonates with readers who enjoy a rich narrative filled with emotion and depth.”In contrast, "Gold, Glory & Nobility" takes a deeper dive into the world of power and legacy. This thrilling story weaves together adventure and intrigue, all while exploring the eternal quest for greatness. “It was a joy to bring this screenplay to life in novella form,” Phoebe von Satis added. “I can’t wait for readers to experience this journey.”In addition to these novellas, Phoebe von Satis has a collection of short stories available, including "The Mint," "Split Endz," and "Adelaide's Magic Sunglasses," among others. Each story showcases Phoebe von Satis's unique storytelling style and passion for writing.Both novellas are now available Only in Malibu and Gold, Glory & Nobility. Readers can also explore Phoebe von Satis's short stories at the following links: - The Mint - Split Endz - The Mint Alt Version - Hummel - The Insomnia Experiment - The WoodRanch Country Club - Adelaide's Magic Sunglasses - K. Bender (Bloody Benders)As an author, Phoebe von Satis emphasizes the joy of sharing work with readers and values community support. “I would be incredibly grateful if you could take a moment to check them out. Your support means the world to me.”For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0DLBSYD84/about About Phoebe von SatisPhoebe von Satis is a passionate writer dedicated to crafting stories that resonate with readers. Focusing on themes of love, ambition, and the human experience, she aims to connect with audiences through engaging narratives.Contact:Phoebe von SatisPitusa7@aol.com

