Infront announces partnership with Audiencerate for the evolution of data strategy in Sports

Infront, a global leader in sports rights management, announces a strategic collaboration with Audiencerate, a Microsoft partner.

LUGANO , SWITZERLAND, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lugano, 10 December 2024 - Infront , a global leader in sports rights management, announces a strategic collaboration with Audiencerate , a Microsoft partner whose Martech solutions are available on Azure Marketplace. This partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in data management and utilization in the sports world. Additionally, it will enable Infront to enhance its data analysis and activation capabilities, supporting a new era of fan knowledge and engagement.By leveraging the Marketing Data Platform developed by Audiencerate, Infront will be able to optimize its data-driven strategies, offering more targeted and personalized solutions for sports organizations, brands, and fans.The first client to benefit from this platform will be Lega Basket Serie A, always focused on technological innovation, which will use the technology to improve audience understanding and strengthen fan engagement, both digitally and during live events.Alessandra Gorlero, Associate Director Digital Solutions at Infront, stated: "This collaboration represents a fundamental step in our digital innovation journey. The ability to leverage advanced technologies to better understand and engage fans is crucial for the future of sports. With Audiencerate and the support of Microsoft, we can take our data-driven approach to a whole new level."Marco del Tongo, CEO of Audiencerate, added: "We are excited to work with a leader like Infront to transform the sports landscape through technology. Our Marketing Data Platform, powered by our collaboration with Microsoft, is designed to fully harness the value of data and optimize marketing strategies."The partnership between Infront and Audiencerate marks a significant step forward in adopting innovative solutions for the sports business, aiming to create new opportunities for leagues, clubs, and brands, strengthening the connection with the audience in an increasingly digital and interconnected landscape.About AudiencerateAudiencerate is an innovative technology company, a leader in developing advanced solutions for digital marketing (MarTech) and online advertising (AdTech). Thanks to its partnership with Microsoft as an AI Cloud Partner and member of the ISV Success Program, Audiencerate is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence and cloud computing to optimize marketing and advertising strategies. In the global AdTech landscape, Audiencerate stands out as a Google Ad Technology Provider (ATP) and certified Data Provider, with a solid reputation for the reliability and quality of its solutions. Its Marketing Data Platform (MDP) is one of the most advanced in the industry, evolving the concept of Customer Data Platform (CDP) to meet data management needs securely and GDPR-compliantly, thanks to its “privacy by design” approach. With the goal of simplifying the use of data and artificial intelligence, Audiencerate supports SMEs and large companies in implementing data-driven marketing strategies, becoming the ideal partner for digital transformation and innovation in marketing operations. Its vision is to become the market reference, helping businesses navigate the increasingly complex world of advertising and marketing technology.About InfrontInfront, a Wanda Sports Group company, connects fans and consumers to the most significant sports events and provides everything an event partner or commercial partner needs for business success. With a team of over 1,000 experts working in 44 offices across more than 17 countries worldwide, Infront is ready to tackle any challenge: innovative digital solutions, high-level operational solutions for events, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations, and cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Infront is #AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport

