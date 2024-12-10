Meriden, CT Brings Permitting & Procurement Into the Digital Age with OpenGov

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After grappling with outdated processes, manual inspection tracking, poor interdepartmental communication, and a lack of online applications or payments, the City of Meriden, Connecticut, sought a streamlined, technology-driven solution. The City selected OpenGov, the leading provider of modern government software, to increase operational efficiency and improve coordination between departments.Local government officials recognized the need for a permitting system to support field-ready functionality and reduce reliance on IT for system configuration. Seeking online applications, online payments, and a user-friendly public portal, they prioritized a solution that could simplify workflows for staff and residents. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out during the search for its easy-to-use platform, public accessibility, and ability to empower departments with greater control and flexibility.When it came to their procurement operations, City leaders also prioritized a platform that could increase efficiency, standardize workflows, and support better vendor engagement. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its intuitive platform, which enables departments to manage solicitations more efficiently and reduces barriers for vendors to participate in opportunitiesWith the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and OpenGov Procurement, Meriden leadership expects to revolutionize its operations and improve overall service delivery. The shift will not only enable residents and businesses to submit applications and payments online, give field-based staff access to the system from anywhere, and offer less reliance on IT, but it will also overhaul their purchasing process, making it faster, more transparent, and more inclusive. Plus, it allows the City to increase project capacity while engaging a broader, more diverse vendor pool and improves productivity using a streamlined digital workflow.Meriden joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

