Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo Notifies Investors of Humacyte, Inc. Pending Class Action Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Humacyte, Inc., (“Humacyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUMA) between May 10, 2024 and October 17, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class” and the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2025.

To join the Humacyte class action, Case 1:24-cv-00954, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case No. 1;24-cv-00954, Humacyte, Inc., and its consolidated subsidiaries engage in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues. The Company is currently engaged in engineering and manufacturing Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel (“ATEV”), also known as “Human Acellular Vessel,” which is a lab-grown blood vessel implant that can act as a replacement for an injured or damaged blood vessel. The Company has not generated revenue from the sale of any products to date. This class action was filed against the Company and three of its Officers. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s Durham, North Carolina facility failed to comply with good manufacturing practices, including quality assurance and microbial testing; (2) that the FDA’s review of the BLA would be delayed while Humacyte remediated these deficiencies; and (3) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk to FDA approval of ATEV for vascular trauma; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth was partially revealed on August 9, 2024, after the market closed, when Humacyte issued a press release announcing that the FDA “will require additional time to complete its review of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined $1.29, or 16.4%, to close at $6.62 per share on August 12, 2024, on unusually heavy volume.

The full truth was finally revealed on October 17, 2024, when during market hours, the FDA released a Form 483 concerning Humacyte’s Durham, North Carolina facility, which revealed a number of violations, including “no microbial quality assurance,” “no microbial testing,” and inadequate “quality oversight.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined $0.95, or 16.35%, to close at $4.86 per share on October 17, 2024, on unusually heavy volume.

As a result, plaintiff and the Class suffered damages.

