Venture 53 Invests in DEXA: The Autonomous Delivery Future is Here

Venture 53 - Venture Capital Company of the Year Autonomous delivery by drones is here. Introducing DEXA. Venture 53 awarded Venture Capital Company of the Year

Venture 53 Invests in DEXA's remarkable progress in autonomous delivery

DEXA is creating a new marketplace model that will redefine consumer convenience. Their ability to scale and advanced FAA certifications, makes them a true standout in the drone delivery space.” — Dan White

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venture 53 , a leading venture capital firm specializing in supply chain and logistics innovation, is thrilled to announce its follow-on investment in DEXA , formerly known as Drone Express.DEXA has been revolutionizing the logistics industry with its autonomous drone delivery solutions, and this investment signals a shared belief in their ability to define a new category in last-mile delivery.DEXA has achieved remarkable milestones, including being one of only five companies working alongside the FAA to earn its Part 135 certification.This distinction enables them to operate Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights, a critical step toward scaling drone deliveries across the U.S. This progress is underscored by DEXA’s recent recognition as a “ Next Big Thing in Tech ” by Fast Company, affirming its role as a transformative force in logistics.“We believe DEXA is not only building the autonomous delivery of the future but also creating a new marketplace model that will redefine consumer convenience and accessibility,” said Dan White, Managing Partner at Venture 53. “Their ability to scale with limited resources, combined with their partnerships and advanced FAA certifications, makes them a true standout in the drone delivery space. We’re proud to support their journey.”Scaling for ImpactDEXA’s operational expansion is already underway, with BVLOS drone deliveries now active in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Through collaborations with partners like AeroX, DEXA is deploying cutting-edge radar-based detect-and-avoid systems, ensuring safety and efficiency in densely populated areas and underserved food deserts.Their drones, capable of carrying payloads up to 10 pounds, are designed for cost-effective, frequent deliveries, leveraging the strengths of smaller shipments. By employing an innovative marketplace model, DEXA enables customers to access a wide range of goods from multiple retailers via their app, with a subscription-based service offering unlimited deliveries for just $5.99 per month.A History of InnovationFounded as a spinoff of defense contractor Telegrid, DEXA has leveraged decades of experience in unmanned systems to achieve groundbreaking results in the commercial drone industry. Their strategic partnerships, including with Microsoft’s Azure IoT and Machine Learning, have further accelerated their ability to offer seamless, reliable delivery services, even in urban environments.The Future of LogisticsDEXA’s vision extends beyond delivering groceries or packages—they aim to revolutionize logistics with scalable, sustainable solutions. With Venture 53’s backing, they are now poised to expand their reach, enhance their technology, and redefine what’s possible in autonomous delivery.“DEXA has already proven their ability to innovate and execute,” added White “With their FAA certifications, advanced technology, and market momentum, they are uniquely positioned to lead the autonomous delivery revolution. We are excited to help them scale and bring their vision to life.”About Venture 53Venture 53 is a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in transformative supply chain and logistics solutions. With a portfolio of groundbreaking companies, Venture 53 empowers businesses to innovate and optimize the movement of goods.Venture 53, based in Atlanta and Richmond, brings much needed insider and outsider expertise to truly solve the plaguing issues of America’s supply chain. Looking to solve the inefficiencies in supply chain, Venture 53 is off to a fast start with three funds along with heavyweight investment partners from the industry. For more information, visit https://www.venture53.com and follow Venture 53 on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/venture53/ About DEXADEXA, formerly Drone Express, is an autonomous delivery company redefining last-mile logistics. Through advanced drone technology, strategic partnerships, and a revolutionary marketplace model, DEXA is making fast, sustainable delivery accessible to all. For more information, visit https://droneexpress.com and follow DEXA on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/flydexa/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.