Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of Russell, Russell County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Russell public water supply system located in Russell County. The advisory was issued because of a waterline break at the water treatment plant resulting in potential bacterial contamination in the water entering the distribution system.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

Drinking water samples collected from the City of Russell indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-483-6311 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

