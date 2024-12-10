Pharma Leaders 2024: Debating Healthcare Innovations and Honoring Reformers & Industry Leaders

Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group Dr. V Mohan, Founder Chairman, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd

Eminent Doctors, Industry Titans, Visionaries, Policy Makers, and Social Entrepreneurs to Chart a Roadmap for a Healthier Future

Pharma Leaders has curated an inspiring lineup of visionary leaders to engage in meaningful discussions. This summit serves as a vital platform to spotlight challenges, share insights.” — Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman, Healthcare Super Brands

Pharma Leaders, the premier global healthcare communication media brand, is proud to announce the 16th Annual Healthcare Leadership Summit & Awards. This prestigious event will take place on Friday, 20th December 2024, at the Hotel Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai, India.

This year’s theme, "Trailblazing the Future: Leaders and Innovations Shaping Modern Healthcare," underscores Pharma Leaders’ commitment to celebrating the pioneers and groundbreaking innovations that are transforming the healthcare landscape.

The summit will convene over 250 of the most influential names in the healthcare sector, including policymakers, renowned medical practitioners, industry leaders, and social entrepreneurs. Together, they will discuss challenges, share insights, and propose solutions for redefining the future of healthcare in India.

One of the event’s highlights will be the Healthcare Super Brand Awards 2024, recognizing outstanding contributions and innovations within the healthcare sector.

A Stellar Lineup of Speakers and Panel Debate Speakers.

Esteemed industry leaders and visionaries will address key topics shaping the healthcare industry’s future. Notable speakers include:

• Padma Shri Dr. V Mohan, Founder Chairman, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre

• Padma Shri Dr. (Prof.) D.S. Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

• Padma Bhushan Prof. Dr. N.S. Laud, Orthopedic Surgeon

• Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Mr. Anil Matai, Director General, The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI)

• Dr. Vishal Gupta, Founder & Director, VG-ADVANTAGE Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Center, Author of Beyond Type 2 Diabetes

• Mr. Kaushik Desai, Executive Committee Member, Industrial Pharmacy Section (IPS) of FIP

• Mr. Rajkumar Agrawal, Managing Director, Nakoda Chemical Ltd., National President, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association India

• Mr. Sushant Raorane, Co-Founder & Director, Adroit Biomed Limited

• Mr. Aditya Bhatia, Managing Director, Medcell Pharma

These distinguished personalities will share their expertise and insights, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving healthcare ecosystem.

A Call for Action: Building a Healthier India

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of Pharma Leaders Group, remarked, “Pharma Leaders has curated an inspiring lineup of visionary leaders to engage in meaningful discussions. This summit serves as a vital platform to spotlight challenges, share insights, and propose innovative solutions to redefine the future of healthcare in India.”

He added, “Despite significant achievements, India’s healthcare system is at a crossroads, grappling with severe systemic issues. These challenges demand immediate, focused, and sustained action. We urge the government and stakeholders to take decisive measures for building a healthier and more equitable India.”

Recognizing Excellence: The Pharma Leaders Annual Awards

The Pharma Leaders Annual Healthcare Super Brand Awards will honor the shining stars of the Indian healthcare industry. Dr. Brahma emphasized the rigorous and innovative selection process behind these prestigious awards.

“From the initial shortlisting of nominees to the final evaluation, the process involves extensive research and close interactions with industry leaders. This meticulous approach ensures the integrity and excellence of the awards, making them a symbol of prestige in the healthcare sector,” he said.

The awards not only celebrate individual achievements but also inspire others to strive for higher standards, fostering continuous improvement and innovation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

