Stansberry Asset Management Certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work®

Highlighting a Thriving Workplace Culture Built on Well-Being and Collaboration

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM), an independent registered investment advisor, is proud to announce its certification as a 2024 Great Place to Work. This prestigious honor reflects SAM's commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to excel.The certification, based on employee feedback, revealed that an impressive 96% of SAM employees consider the firm a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 100% of employees agreed that SAM's facilities contribute to a positive working environment. These results underscore the strong culture SAM has built, where trust, collaboration, and innovation thrive.“Being recognized as a Great Place to Workreflects the supportive and empowering culture we’ve built at SAM,” said Thelma West, Head of Human Resources. “We believe that a strong workplace culture isn’t just beneficial for our team—it’s essential to delivering the exceptional service our clients deserve. When our team thrives, our entire firm and the clients we serve thrive together.”Since its founding in 2016, SAM has grown into a national firm serving clients across the United States. Over the past three years, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, increasing assets under management from $660 million to over $1 billion and expanding its workforce by 110%. This sustained growth reflects SAM’s dedication to its mission and its ability to deliver results for both clients and employees.At SAM, the team’s success is integral to the company’s mission of providing active, informed, and sophisticated investment management solutions tailored to clients’ unique goals. By prioritizing employee well-being, SAM ensures that its team is fully equipped to help clients build and preserve their financial legacies.For more information about SAM’s 2024 Great Place to WorkCertification click HERE About Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY and San Mateo, CA with clients across the country. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. For more information, please visit www.stansberryam.com

