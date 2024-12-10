TCB Pay Now Supports Apple Pay Integration for OpenCart and WooCommerce

TCB Pay is adding Apple Pay Payment Method to its shopping cart integrations

By integrating Apple Pay into our services for OpenCart and WooCommerce, we’re helping merchants stay ahead in a competitive market while meeting consumer expectations for convenient digital payments.” — Benjamin Haguel, CEO of TCB Pay

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCB Pay, a leader in innovative payment solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Apple Pay integration for merchants using OpenCart and WooCommerce platforms. This new offering empowers businesses to provide customers with a seamless, secure, and efficient online checkout experience.Additionally, TCB Pay already offers Apple Pay as a payment option in the TCB Pay Portal for sales and invoicing, ensuring businesses have even more tools to facilitate their payment processes.With over 500 million Apple Pay users globally in 2024 (Statista), digital wallets have become essential for modern commerce. By incorporating Apple Pay, TCB Pay merchants can cater to the growing demand for fast and contactless payment options, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving sales.Key Benefits for TCB Pay Merchants:・Enhanced Security: Every transaction is encrypted and authenticated through Apple Pay's robust security features like Face ID and Touch ID, reducing fraud risks.・Frictionless Checkout: Customers can complete payments with just a tap, ensuring a fast and smooth experience.・Boosted Sales Potential: According to a report by Federal Reserve surveys, 74% of consumers are more likely to shop at stores that accept digital wallets like Apple Pay. Translation: offering Apple Pay isn’t just convenient—it’s smart business.TCB Pay’s Apple Pay IntegrationMerchants using OpenCart and WooCommerce can now easily allow Apple Pay as a payment method through TCB Pay. This integration ensures quick setup and provides a secure payment method that aligns with the preferences of today’s tech-savvy shoppers.The Numbers Speak:・91% of Americans own a smartphone, with a growing majority using their devices for payments (source: Pew Research Center).・The global mobile payment market size was valued at USD 88.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 38.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.Join the Mobile Wallet RevolutionTCB Pay is committed to equipping merchants with cutting-edge payment solutions that drive growth and customer loyalty. With Apple Pay now available for WooCommerce and OpenCart, businesses can expand their payment options while ensuring a modern, secure checkout experience.And this is just the beginning. TCB Pay will keep adding Apple Pay to other shopping carts, with OS Commerce being the next on the list. We also plan to launch Google Pay and many more payment options soon, providing even greater flexibility for merchants and their customers.About TCB PayTCB Pay is a leading provider of comprehensive payment solutions, offering businesses of all sizes the tools they need to process payments securely and efficiently. From e-commerce platforms to brick-and-mortar stores, TCB Pay empowers merchants to grow and succeed in an ever-changing marketplace.For more information about enabling Apple Pay for OpenCart and WooCommerce, visit www.tcbpay.com/integrations

